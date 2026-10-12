Spacex Bundles Grok, X, And Cursor Into New Subscription Tiers



The move replaces a previously fragmented set of SuperGrok, X Premium, and separate Cursor options with four main paid tiers plus a free entry point.

The restructuring aims to simplify access across xAI's consumer products while aligning higher-cost AI capabilities with elevated monthly fees. Pricing starts at $8 per month for Plus, rises to $30 for Premium, $100 for Super, and $200 for Ultra, with third-party Cursor models billed separately.

SpaceX's AI segment has introduced a consolidated“X Subscription” that bundles access to Grok AI tools, X platform features, and Cursor coding tools into a single plan.

The move replaces a previously fragmented set of SuperGrok, X Premium, and separate Cursor options with four main paid tiers plus a free entry point.

SpaceXSI's New Pricing Structure

The free tier offers limited Grok Chat, image generation, and basic X posting. Plus starts at $8 per month and adds a shared AI usage pool covering Grok Chat, Voice, Imagine, Build, and the Grok API, plus Cursor access. It also includes an X Premium checkmark, fewer timeline ads, creator monetization tools, and longer posts.

Premium, listed as the most popular option at $30 per month, provides four times the usage of Plus, Grok Bot, the latest models, faster responses, AI image and video generation, and ad-free scrolling on most X surfaces.

Super costs $100 per month for 15 times Plus usage and priority model access during peak times. Ultra reaches $200 per month with 50 times Plus usage, earliest access to new products and models, and the fastest response speeds.

The restructuring aims to simplify access across xAI's consumer products while aligning higher-cost AI capabilities with elevated monthly fees. Grok and X were previously priced separately.

SpaceX bought xAI in February 2026 and folded the lab into it as SpaceXAI later in the year. Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk renamed the unit as SpaceXSI, to mean superintelligence, instead of artificial intelligence. Grok remains native to X, which gives SpaceX a distribution channel rivals do not own.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock fell from 'bullish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

SPCX currently trades around $163, above its IPO price of $135 but below its all-time high near $226.

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