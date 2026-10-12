Centre Kicks Off FY28 Budget Planning, Seeks New Spending Proposals

The Department of Expenditure has activated the 2027-28 financial year tab on the Controller General of Accounts' (CGA) e-Lekha system to accept online applications for new budget codes, according to two government officials involved in the process. The move comes as consultations to formulate the FY28 budget began on Monday.

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