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Centre Kicks Off FY28 Budget Planning, Seeks New Spending Proposals

Centre Kicks Off FY28 Budget Planning, Seeks New Spending Proposals


Date: 2026-10-12 08:43:09

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre has begun preparations for the Union budget for fiscal year 2028 (FY28), asking ministries and departments to identify new schemes and spending proposals early and apply for the budget codes needed to include them in their expenditure plans.

The Department of Expenditure has activated the 2027-28 financial year tab on the Controller General of Accounts' (CGA) e-Lekha system to accept online applications for new budget codes, according to two government officials involved in the process. The move comes as consultations to formulate the FY28 budget began on Monday.

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Live Mint

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