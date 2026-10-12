MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post How a Father's Conversation with His Daughter Inspired GetRich: The Costa Rican Video Game Teaching Kids Financial Literacy appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

A simple household conversation between Ilan Meléndez and his daughter, María Pía, about money from the Tooth Fairy ended in tears-and became the spark for a major educational breakthroug. Unsure why she should save her money instead of spending it immediately, María Pía's reaction pushed Meléndez to rethink how personal finance is taught to the next generation.

Realizing that existing financial workshops in schools were cost-prohibitive-often ranging from $300 to $700-Meléndez envisioned a gamified, accessible solution akin to Duolingo, but dedicated to financial literacy. Partnering with Alberto Vishnia, Esteban Morales, and Jeffrey Bermúdez, the team created GetRich.

Gamified Missions Aligned with OECD Standards

GetRich transforms complex financial principles into bite-sized, interactive gaming experiences. Built around the financial competency framework of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), students complete missions that last between 3 to 5 minutes, with the full game taking around 45 minutes.



Core Skills Covered: Saving habits, smart spending choices, understanding credit, and planning for the future. Teacher Tools: Educational centers gain access to interactive tools to integrate these lessons directly into the classroom.

Empowering Families and Sparking Home Conversations

The co-founders emphasize that financial literacy cannot exist solely in the classroom-it must begin at home. With co-founder Alberto Vishnia (17), who has delivered financial literacy talks in schools for two years, the platform incorporates real student feedback to keep kids engaged.

By encouraging young players to ask their parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents about budgeting and managing allowances, GetRich helps foster healthy financial habits across generations.

Recognition at Volcano Summit 2026

The platform's innovative approach quickly gained international momentum. At the Volcano Summit 2026 in Antigua, Guatemala-an event gathering over 2,000 entrepreneurs and investors from 35 countries-GetRich was named among the top 10 standout projects.

This recognition reinforced the founders' mission to create a lasting social impact while scaling the platform across public and private educational institutions.

What's Next for GetRich?

GetRich is currently available for elementary and high schools (public and private), as well as solidarity associations looking to offer financial literacy tools to their members' families.

Looking ahead, the team is expanding its footprint with an adult version scheduled to launch on November 6. Parents interested in bringing the platform to their children's schools can request registration via href="" target="_blank" getric.

The post How a Father's Conversation with His Daughter Inspired GetRich: The Costa Rican Video Game Teaching Kids Financial Literacy appeared first on The Costa Rica News.