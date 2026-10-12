MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Brisa Hennessy Wins in Portugal, Takes Key Step Toward 2027 World Tour appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy achieved a major victory in Portugal on October 12, winning the fourth event of the qualifying series and solidifying her path toward the 2027 World Tour.

With this win, Hennessy remains firmly in qualifying position for next season, currently holding fourth place in the general standings with 18,340 points. Under the circuit's rules, the top six surfers at the end of the series earn a spot on the elite World Tour.

Hennessy sealed her victory in the final with a strong wave score of 7.50, according to updates from her media team.

Current Qualification Standings What's Next?

The qualifying circuit concludes in March in Australia, where the six surfers who earn spots for the 2027 World Tour (kicking off in May) will be officially confirmed.

The post Brisa Hennessy Wins in Portugal, Takes Key Step Toward 2027 World Tour appeared first on The Costa Rica News.