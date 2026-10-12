Bitcoin Miners See Rising AI-Linked Funding Costs As Lenders Review

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin miners that are pivoting into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing are discovering that“getting customers” is only part of the job. According to BlocksBridge Consulting's latest Miner Weekly newsletter, the financing phase-particularly bank funding for large data center projects and the build-out needed to deliver on AI contracts-has become a much tougher hurdle.

The result is a financing landscape where borrowing costs can vary sharply, even for the same company, and where lenders increasingly scrutinize the entire path to completion. That dynamic is intensifying an already large funding gap for miners attempting to fund data center build-outs while BTC mining economics remain pressured.

BlocksBridge Consulting says major lenders are becoming more selective about data center loans and decisions increasingly hinge on customer, contract terms, and construction completion risk. IREN's GPU-related financing illustrates how borrowing costs can differ materially across separate deals, with rates reported at 6% (blended) and 9% (fixed) in two different arrangements. Financing can add non-interest burdens as well-one transaction involving Cipher Digital included Google 's agreement to backstop $1.4 billion in lease obligations. BlocksBridge's June 2026 analysis (citing VanEck data) estimated that publicly traded miners may need roughly $50 billion to finish planned AI infrastructure, including a $21.1 billion gap at IREN. Funding requirements appear to have expanded even during the Bitcoin bear market as miners redirect capital away from BTC mining and toward AI/HPC projects.

Key takeawaysLenders tighten the rules for data center funding

BlocksBridge Consulting's analysis frames the issue as more than an industry-wide liquidity crunch. The core problem is that large-scale AI and HPC projects depend on complex, capital-intensive infrastructure: GPUs, facilities, and the power systems needed to operate at scale. In that environment, the newsletter notes that securing customer agreements is only the starting point.

“Big lenders have become more selective about data center loans and decisions increasingly depend on the customer, the contract and the path to completion,” BlocksBridge wrote in the Miner Weekly newsletter, pointing to a shift in how risk is evaluated for AI infrastructure borrowers.

For miners taking on debt to fund these projects, that means financing outcomes may depend less on past performance and more on whether the lender believes the project can be delivered on time and according to agreed terms. It also suggests that contract quality and execution risk may matter as much as the financing structure itself.

Financing costs vary widely: IREN's reported GPU packages

To show how lender selectivity can translate into different price tags, the BlocksBridge newsletter highlights IREN-an example of a company expanding from Bitcoin mining into AI infrastructure. The piece describes two separate GPU-financing arrangements.

First, IREN secured a $3.65 billion GPU financing package in June at a blended interest rate of 6%. Later, in August, it entered a separate financing arrangement valued at $2.4 billion at a fixed rate of 9%. BlocksBridge cautions that the deals cover different projects, so they aren't directly comparable. Still, the figures demonstrate how borrowing costs can diverge even within the same issuer over a short period.

For investors, this matters because the cost of capital influences the economics of AI deployments-particularly in capital-heavy build-outs where delays or higher financing costs can directly impact profitability targets. It also underscores why miners may struggle to scale their AI operations quickly if financing terms tighten further.

Beyond interest: lease guarantees and potential dilution risk

Financing challenges aren't limited to interest rates. BlocksBridge also points to a separate transaction involving Cipher Digital that illustrates how backstops and equity-linked structures can shift costs to other parts of a company's balance sheet.

In that deal, Google agreed to backstop $1.4 billion in lease obligations in exchange for warrants representing 5.4% of Cipher's equity, subject to certain adjustments. The same description notes that exercising those warrants could dilute existing shareholders.

While the details of how the warrants would be handled under different scenarios are not spelled out in the provided summary, the broader takeaway is clear: AI and HPC pivots may require investors and counterparties to absorb risks that traditional debt financing might not fully cover. That can reshape shareholder expectations, especially where lenders or strategic partners seek protections that come with equity implications.

The scale of the AI funding gap for miners

BlocksBridge's reporting places these financing frictions inside a larger capital requirement picture for the sector. The newsletter states that miners are taking on billions of dollars of debt to fund AI expansion plans, even as the cost of financing infrastructure projects becomes more discriminating.

It also references VanEck data captured in earlier context: during the peak of the Bitcoin bull market in October, miners' debt reportedly surged roughly 500% from the second quarter of 2024, according to VanEck data cited by Cointelegraph coverage at the time.

Crucially, the capital need appears not to be shrinking. BlocksBridge's June 2026 analysis, citing VanEck data, estimated that publicly traded Bitcoin miners would need roughly $50 billion to complete planned AI infrastructure projects. That figure includes a reported $21.1 billion funding gap at IREN alone.

The analysis also lists other companies facing substantial requirements: Riot Platforms and HIVE Digital are described as having funding needs estimated at $7.2 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively. While the summary does not provide the underlying assumptions for each number, it suggests that miners moving into AI and HPC are confronting a multi-company funding gap rather than a one-off issue tied to a single project.

Even more importantly, the newsletter emphasizes the irony that capital requirements have continued to grow during the Bitcoin bear market. As miners shift away from BTC mining-an area with deteriorating economics-toward AI infrastructure, they may be creating new balance-sheet stress even while their original operating model remains under pressure.

For readers tracking the transition, the key uncertainty is whether miners can close these gaps on acceptable terms as lenders demand more proof of customer demand and completion pathways. With borrowing costs and other financing structures varying across deals-and with non-interest risks like lease backstops and potential dilution-companies' ability to execute may increasingly determine which expansions survive and which stall.

Going forward, investors should watch whether lenders' selectivity tightens further, how quickly miners translate AI contracts into operational data center timelines, and whether funding gaps narrow through additional capital, revised project scopes, or better-than-expected execution.

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