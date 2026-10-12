Gordon Brothers Celebrates 20Th Anniversary In Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone reflects two decades of combining global asset expertise with deep local market knowledge and trusted client relationships

Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Gordon Brothers in Japan, marking two decades of helping clients across Japan benefit from deep local market knowledge and access to the firm's global asset expertise.

Established in 2006, Gordon Brothers has built a strong reputation in the Japan market while contributing to the firm's continued growth across Asia Pacific. The milestone reflects both the success of the Japan business and Gordon Brothers' evolution into a global platform with more than 30 offices serving clients in over 50 countries across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Over the past 20 years, Gordon Brothers has partnered with lenders, private equity sponsors, corporations and advisors in Japan across a range of situations, providing asset valuations, financing, asset disposition and investment solutions to support acquisitions, restructurings, turnarounds and other strategic transactions.

In 2019, Gordon Brothers introduced a new service line in Japan, Digital Intelligence Services, combining inventory management expertise with advanced data analytics to help clients improve inventory strategy and data-driven decision-making.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients and partners have placed in us over the past two decades," said Hideaki Horiuchi, Representative Director and President at Gordon Brothers Japan. "Since our founding in 2006, we have worked to bring world-class asset expertise to the Japanese market while maintaining a strong understanding of local business needs. We look forward to continuing to support clients in Japan and contributing to Gordon Brothers' global growth in the years ahead."

"As we celebrate 20 years in Japan, we're proud of the outstanding reputation the team has built and the trusted relationships they have developed across the market," said Tim Stewart, Head of Asia Pacific at Gordon Brothers. "The success of our Japan business reflects the strength of combining local expertise with the resources, experience and capabilities of our global platform. It is also a reminder of what we can achieve when teams collaborate across regions to support clients in complex situations."

As Gordon Brothers enters its third decade in Japan, the firm remains focused on supporting clients in Japan while connecting them to the expertise and resources of Gordon Brothers' global platform.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

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