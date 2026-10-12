Tai Ji Men Hosts Global Leaders In Toronto To Explore Conscience-Based Solutions To Global Challenges

On October 3, Tai Ji Men hosted the 2026 Global Leaders for Peace Summit in Toronto, Canada.

Nearly 30 distinguished international guests gathered to exchange perspectives and promote conscience.

Tai Ji Men dizi Dr. Linda Chen shares her personal growth and learning journey.

Holistic Education: Cultivating Conscience and Peace Leadership

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the face of global challenges ranging from climate disasters and rapid technological advancement to social inequality and international conflicts, what guidance does the world need? On October 3, Tai Ji Men hosted the 2026 Global Leaders for Peace Summit, Beyond 60: Key Guidance for Humanity's Future, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Toronto, Canada. Nearly 30 international guests-including former heads of state from multiple countries, ambassadors, a co-founder of an organization awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, former government ministers, and leaders of international organizations-gathered to exchange perspectives on four key themes: Holistic Education, Technology Guided by Conscience, Justice and Human Rights, and Bridging Divides. Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, Grandmaster of Tai Ji Men, presented certificates of appreciation to the distinguished guests, expressing gratitude for their longstanding commitment to advancing conscience, love, peace and holistic education.



The summit was part of a series of cultural and educational events held in honour of the 60th anniversary of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy. In his address, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze said,“For 60 years, I have led my dizi in learning and putting Tai Ji Men's cultural traditions into practice, bringing stability to ourselves and our families. Through both favourable circumstances and difficult trials, we have continued to share the spirit of conscience, love, and peace with people around the world through international cultural exchanges.”

Dr. Hong emphasized that conscience inspires the will to make a difference, while action turns aspirations into reality. In a world filled with uncertainty and pressure, having a steady and kind heart, together with the wisdom to navigate change, has become essential for everyone. Society needs to foster an environment for holistic education that inspires conscience, promotes the healthy development of body, mind and spirit, and cultivates empathy and social responsibility. Such an environment can help humanity navigate profound global changes, build a harmonious society, and lay the foundation for peace.

Holistic Education: Cultivating Conscience and Peace Leadership

Former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr. Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, praised Dr. Hong and Tai Ji Men for their continued efforts to promote conscience and advance world peace. He noted that education should go beyond imparting knowledge and skills to cultivating responsible citizens and encouraging young people to contribute to their communities and society.



Former President of Ecuador, Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, pointed out that holistic education is not merely an educational model, but also a philosophy of life. By cultivating qualities such as solidarity, compassion, respect, honesty and responsibility, it can inspire positive change in individuals, communities and society as a whole.

Former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Jigmi Yoser Thinley, described conscience as one of the core qualities humanity needs most today and a value Dr. Hong has dedicated the past 60 years to promoting. He emphasized that cultivating conscience requires a lifelong commitment to self-awareness and moral responsibility.

Dr. Patricia McDougall, founder and CEO of Patricia's Professional Photos LLC, explained that holistic education involves the intentional development of the whole person, including the mind, heart and spirit. She noted that nurturing leaders who can build a peaceful world for future generations is at the very heart of holistic education.

Tai Ji Men dizi Dr. Linda Chen, a Taiwan-born scientist based in Canada with a PhD in pathology, shared that when she was determined to get into medical school, her Shifu reminded her that someone with a PhD in pathology could teach future physicians. He told her,“You are already a teacher to doctors!” The encouragement from her Shifu, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, helped her see her own value in a new light. At Tai Ji Men, she discovered another kind of education: learning to take care of herself, work with people from different backgrounds, and use her knowledge and strengths to help others.

Technology Guided by Conscience: Building Trustworthy AI That Truly Benefits Humanity

Former President of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, emphasized that the more powerful technology becomes, the more firmly humanity must uphold conscience. He also stressed the importance of holistic education in cultivating people with forward-thinking perspectives and a strong sense of responsibility.

Ann Marie Gopaul, a United Nations Peace Ambassador with WOLMI-I.C.C., noted that education should develop not only the intellect, but also the heart, conscience and character. This will equip the next generation to face the challenges of the world while helping to heal and transform it into a more humane place.

Justice and Human Rights: A Starting Point for a Sustainable Future

Former Croatian President Ivo Josipović called for justice to be practised across all aspects of human activity. He encouraged people to bring conscience and hope together to gradually transform the world, ultimately enabling humanity to live with purpose and genuine depth.

Jerry White, a co-founder of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the organization that received the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize, reminded participants that social exclusion is a real source of harm. He emphasized that we must support one another and respect every person's dignity and rights to build a more inclusive society filled with joy and hope. He also praised Tai Ji Men for promoting respect and inclusion.

Bridging Divides: Fostering Harmony and Inclusion Through Dialogue Guided by Conscience

Abdessattar Ben Moussa, a representative of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, which received the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize, delivered a video message. He praised Dr. Hong for advancing the global conscience movement and peace initiatives over the past 60 years, noting his far-reaching contributions to cultural heritage, human rights, and global solidarity.



Ambassador Hugues Sanon, International Relations Envoy of COJEP International to the United Nations, called for a world free from hunger, displacement and discrimination, where young people have access to education and hope, and technology truly benefits all humanity. He paid tribute to Dr. Hong for nurturing countless young leaders and passing on an enduring legacy of love, peace, and sustainable development.

Johnny Ford, founder of the World Conference of Mayors, warned of escalating conflicts and technology risks, stressing the urgent need for greater awareness and global cooperation.

SHIH-HUA CHEN

Tai Ji Men

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Global Leaders Honour 60-Year Educational Legacy of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Toronto

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