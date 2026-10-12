Tesoro VC Announces Frontier Forum In Partnership With The City Of Phoenix

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Global startups advancing AI chips, robotics, quantum, biotech, dual-use and defense technologies to join a planned gathering of 300 tech leaders in Phoenix

- Phoenix Mayor Kate GallegoPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PHOENIX, October 13, 2026 - Tesoro VC, in partnership with the City of Phoenix, today announced Frontier Forum, a new annual gathering taking place March 29, 2027, alongside SEMICON West in Phoenix. The Forum will connect emerging technology companies with venture investors and strategic industry partners to advance investment, customer relationships and commercialization.Only 50 startups will be selected, spanning pre-seed through Series B and demonstrating credible technical progress or commercial validation. Planned startup participation spans the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, the Netherlands and Germany.For venture investors, Frontier Forum offers access to selected global founders and emerging investment opportunities, alongside industry perspectives on customer demand, technical requirements and pathways to adoption.The Forum will take place Monday, March 29, 2027, from 1–5 PM, the day before SEMICON West opens in Phoenix. The City of Phoenix Welcome Reception will follow from 5–7 PM, welcoming global founders, investors, industry leaders and international delegations to begin the week. All times are Phoenix time. Venue details will be announced.Focus areas include semiconductors, advanced packaging, AI infrastructure, advanced computing, physical AI and robotics, quantum, advanced materials, health and biotechnology, and dual-use and defense technologies.Tesoro VC focuses on the enabling technologies connecting AI, semiconductors, robotics, quantum, and health and biotechnology. Their convergence is creating opportunities for a new generation of companies: chips that deliver more efficient AI computing, intelligent machines that operate in the physical world, quantum technologies that expand computing capabilities, and innovations that advance healthcare.“Phoenix is a place where entrepreneurs, industry and global partners build the future together. Through Frontier Forum, our partnership with Tesoro VC will bring founders and investors into conversations about emerging technologies, business growth, and new opportunities. We look forward to welcoming participants to Phoenix and advancing next-generation innovation to strengthen America's economic competitiveness,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.The planned program includes selected startup presentations, two executive panels, a fireside conversation and curated introductions. Presenting companies will be selected from the 50 invited startups. Speakers and the detailed agenda will be announced.For corporate leaders, the Forum offers opportunities to meet companies aligned with technology roadmaps, explore potential pilots and commercial partnerships, and identify strategic investment opportunities. Founders can engage directly with potential customers, investors and partners to discuss adoption requirements, financing and global market access.Tesoro VC's partner approach connects pre-event technology priorities with tailored company introductions and follow-up discussions, helping participants focus their time on relationships relevant to their investment and business objectives. Partners can engage through curated introductions, focused discussions and opportunities for ongoing collaboration.“The convergence of AI, semiconductors, robotics, quantum and biotechnology is opening the door to a new generation of companies that can reshape industries. Frontier Forum brings these founders together with their next customers, strategic partners and investors to turn breakthrough technologies into products, partnerships and businesses that scale. We want Phoenix to be where those relationships begin and the next generation of global companies takes shape,” said Andy Lombard of Tesoro VC.Startup applications open November 1, 2026, and close December 31, 2026. Application instructions and selection details will be announced.Venture investors and corporate leaders can express interest in attending, curated meetings or strategic partnerships at.... Startup participation and sponsorship inquiries may also be directed to....Additional event information will be available at .About Tesoro VCTesoro VC is a global venture investment and commercialization platform focused on AI, semiconductors, physical AI and robotics, quantum, health and biotechnology, and dual-use and defense technologies. Through venture investing, startup acceleration and strategic industry partnerships, Tesoro connects emerging companies with customers, capital, technical resources and global markets. Based in Phoenix, Tesoro links U.S. innovation and industry with ecosystems across Asia and Europe to help founders turn breakthrough technologies into scalable businesses.Media contactTesoro VC:...

ANDREW LOMBARD

Tesoro VC

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Tesoro VC announces Frontier Forum in partnership with the City of Phoenix News Provided By Tesoro VC October 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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