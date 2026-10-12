Baking Association Of Canada's Next Proof Point Session Shows Bakeries How To Turn Expertise Into New Revenue

Digital Bakery Model founder Dawn Marie Nesbitt will show bakery owners how to turn knowledge and know-how into digital products, cookbooks. and education

- Martin Barnett, Executive Director, Baking Association of CanadaOAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Baking Association of Canada (BAC) today announced its next Proof Point session, How Bakery Businesses Can Turn Their Knowledge into New Revenue Streams. The session is for bakery owners who want to earn revenue beyond the product case. It will be led by Dawn Marie Nesbitt, Founder of the Digital Bakery Model.Every established bakery has value beyond what's on its shelves. Years of recipes, techniques, and hard-won expertise are commercial assets. Most bakeries haven't yet found a way to turn that knowledge into income. This session gives owners a practical, low-risk path to do that.Participants will learn:.How to identify the recipes, techniques and specialist knowledge in their bakery that already have commercial value.The range of formats that knowledge can take, from focused recipe ebooks and practical guides to full cookbooks and digital education.How Canadian bakeries are already doing this, including Butter Baked Goods' cookbooks, Crave Cupcakes' packaged recipes and Matthew James Duffy's sourdough education.How to read genuine signals of customer demand before building anything.Why a smaller, lower-risk minimum viable product beats a large upfront investment, and how to test one.Which online tools can support product development, sales pages, checkout, payment, and automatic delivery.Nesbitt will also present a simple framework for moving from expertise to a validated product: identify the knowledge, identify who values it, choose a simple product, validate, create, launch, and learn.Dawn Marie Nesbitt:“Most bakery owners are sitting on years of expertise their customers would gladly pay to learn. The key is to start small, test what people actually want, and grow from there.'"Event DetailsWhat: Proof Point – How Bakery Businesses Can Turn Their Knowledge into New Revenue StreamsWhen: October 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM ETWhere: Virtual / Zoom webinarCost: FreeRegister:

Tricia Ryan

Baking Association of Canada

+1 416-999-2043

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Baking Association of Canada's Next Proof Point Session Shows Bakeries How to Turn Expertise into New Revenue News Provided By Baking Association of Canada October 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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