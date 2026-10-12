Dim Sum As A Popular Dining Choice: Live Webinar For Food Business Owners Hosted By ANKO On Oct. 22

ANKO Food Machine presents Discover Global Dim Sum Opportunities for the Food Industry

ANKO invites food industry professionals to its webinar, "Discover Global Dim Sum Opportunities," on Oct. 22 to explore real-life food automation case studies.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Market research forecasts the global dim sum industry will reach US$58.9 billion by 2032, growing 4.07% a year as it gains ground in frozen food, catering and the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector worldwide, turning a traditional weekend dining ritual into a profitable industry. ANKO Food Machine, Taiwan's leading provider of food production solutions, invites food business professionals to explore this growing opportunity at its live webinar, "Discover Global Dim Sum Opportunities," on October 22, 2026, the company's final online event of the year.From Din Tai Fung, which has grown from a small Taipei shop to more than 165 restaurants in 13 countries, to Tim Ho Wan, the Hong Kong dim sum house famed as one of the world's most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants, dim sum has become a global dining phenomenon.According to an ANKO Food Machine spokesperson, automation makes it easier to incorporate premium and specialty fillings while keeping every piece uniform and picture-perfect. This helps brands position dim sum as a high-margin gourmet offering, with the appeal leading international dim sum brands are known for.To supply dim sum in high volumes and on strict daily delivery schedules, commercial caterers rely on streamlined central kitchens that keep every batch consistent, hygienic and ready to cook. During the webinar, participants will see how food machines produce everyday favorites like shumai, gluten-free dumplings and desserts at this scale.Meanwhile, as frozen food expands to meet growing consumer demand for convenience, producers face new challenges, from adapting recipes for home preparation methods like air frying and microwaving to deciding whether to invest in specialized technology such as individual quick freezing (IQF). To help address these hurdles, ANKO's industry experts, who bring more than 20 years of experience, will draw on real-life case studies to explain what it takes to move from manual preparation to full automation, then answer participants' questions in a live Q&A at the end of the session.Expertise Behind Every BiteFounded in 1978, ANKO Food Machine Co., Ltd. is Taiwan's oldest food machinery manufacturer. The company designs and builds automated food production equipment and integrated production lines, serving more than 3,000 businesses in 114 countries, from dim sum restaurants to frozen food brands. Beyond machinery, ANKO provides turnkey planning, recipe optimization and machine trials to help clients scale production across different environments, cooking methods and frozen storage requirements.Event DetailsDate: October 22, 2026Time: 11:00 AM CEST / 8:00 PM AEDTLanguage: EnglishFormat: Live only; no replay availableRegistration and more information:

Heberto Orozco

ANKO Food Machine

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Dim Sum as a Popular Dining Choice: Live Webinar for Food Business Owners Hosted by ANKO on Oct. 22 News Provided By ANKO Food Machine October 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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