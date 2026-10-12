ITB Asia 2026 Highlights The Growing Role Of Digital Connectivity In Travel

ITB Asia 2026 brings travel industry professionals together to explore the growing role of technology and digital connectivity in global travel.

Simigo helps travelers prepare their eSIM connectivity before departure, making it easier to stay connected when they arrive at their destination.

Simigo highlights how digital connectivity is becoming an important part of the international travel experience, helping travelers prepare to stay connected before departure.

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As ITB Asia 2026 brings global travel professionals together in Singapore, Simigo highlights the growing importance of digital connectivity in modern travel.

- Simigo TeamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As ITB Asia 2026 prepares to bring travel industry professionals together in Singapore, Simigo is highlighting the growing importance of digital connectivity across the modern travel journey.Taking place from October 21 to 23 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, ITB Asia is a major B2B travel trade event bringing together international buyers, exhibitors, and industry professionals across leisure, MICE, corporate travel, and travel technology. The 2026 event is expected to welcome more than 18,000 attendees and more than 1,000 exhibitors.A Travel Industry Moving Toward More Connected ExperiencesTravel continues to become more digital as travelers use mobile devices to manage different parts of their journeys.From checking travel information and reservations to navigating destinations, communicating with hotels and travel providers, and accessing digital services, mobile connectivity has become an important part of international travel.For travel businesses, this creates an opportunity to make connectivity part of a more convenient and connected customer experience.Travel Technology Takes Center StageThe technology focus will be particularly relevant through Travel Tech Asia, which takes place alongside ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia from October 21 to 23.Travel Tech Asia brings together travel technology companies, startups, travel brands, and buyers to explore technologies shaping the future of travel. Key areas include connectivity, artificial intelligence, booking and distribution, payments, hospitality technology, mobile marketing, transportation, and other digital travel solutions.Connectivity Before the Traveler ArrivesFor international travelers, mobile connectivity can be prepared before departure.With a compatible device, travelers can select a destination eSIM plan, install it digitally, and prepare their mobile data before arriving at their destination. This provides an alternative to purchasing and installing a physical SIM after arrival.For travelers moving between countries, digital connectivity can also make it easier to prepare mobile data before each part of their journey.Opportunities for the Travel IndustryThe growing role of connectivity also creates opportunities for businesses serving international travelers.Travel agencies, airlines, hotels, corporate travel providers, tourism businesses, and travel technology platforms can explore ways to include eSIM connectivity within their existing customer journeys.An eSIM service can be offered alongside a travel booking, included as part of a pre departure experience, or presented as an additional service for customers traveling internationally.Simigo provides businesses with solutions that enable them to offer travel eSIM connectivity as part of their own services and customer experiences.A Simple Approach to International ConnectivityFor travelers, preparing an eSIM can be a straightforward digital process:Select a destinationChoose a planInstall the eSIMStay connectedSimigo aims to make international connectivity easier to arrange, helping travelers prepare their mobile data before they begin their journey.Learn More About SimigoFor Travelers: Download the Simigo appFor Businesses: Join the Simigo Partner PlatformLearn More About Simigo:About SimigoSimigo is a global travel eSIM platform operated by Telmobil Inc. It helps travelers access digital mobile connectivity across international destinations and provides businesses with solutions to offer eSIM services as part of their travel experiences.SimigoTelmobil Inc....

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ITB Asia 2026 Highlights the Growing Role of Digital Connectivity in Travel News Provided By Telmobil Inc October 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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