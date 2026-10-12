Armbruster Moving & Storage Marks 25 Years As One Of Cleveland's Most-Awarded Family Moving Companies

Armbruster Moving & Storage team

Armbruster Moving & Storage during a Cleveland move

Armbruster Moving & Storage

Family-owned Mayflower agent Armbruster Moving & Storage celebrates 25 years of serving Cleveland and Brook Park with trained crews and honest pricing.

OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2001, brothers Chuck and Gary Armbruster bought Campus Movers, a Cleveland-based Mayflower agency. They had already spent 25 years as owner-operators behind the wheel, hauling Mayflower shipments, so they knew the business from the loading dock up. Twenty-five years after that purchase, Armbruster Moving & Storage has grown into one of Mayflower's most-awarded agencies and one of the most recognized Cleveland movers, still run by the family whose name is on the trucks.The anniversary is a good moment to look at what has kept a regional moving company competitive for a quarter-century, and what anyone hiring a mover in Northeast Ohio can learn from it.From Owner-Operators to a Leading Cleveland Mayflower AgencyMost moving companies are started by people who come from sales or management. The Armbrusters came from the road. Owner-operators own their own trucks, carry their own costs and live with the consequences of every damaged dresser and late delivery. That background shaped how the brothers ran the agency once they owned it.Today the company operates from its headquarters in Brunswick and serves households and businesses across Greater Cleveland. Several members of the Armbruster family still work in the business day to day. Through its Mayflower affiliation, the company can move a family across the street or across the country, with the same crew culture in both cases.What the Mayflower Awards MeasureIndustry awards are easy to dismiss, so it is worth explaining what these ones represent. Mayflower, one of the oldest names in American moving, grades its agents on performance, and its recognition programs are tied to how moves actually go.Armbruster has received Mayflower's President's Quality Award five times, in 2004, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Mayflower describes it as the highest honor given to any of its agents. The company has also earned the Customer Excellence Award, formerly called the Customer Choice Award, 22 times since 2001. As the name suggests, that award reflects how customers rate the service they received. Individual Armbruster move coordinators have also won Mayflower's Heart of Quality Award, which recognizes the person who plans and manages a customer's move from the first call to the final delivery.Taken together, the record points to consistency. One good year can happen by luck. Two decades of recognition, decided largely by the people who were moved, is harder to fake.Serving Brook Park and Cleveland's West Side SuburbsMuch of that work happens close to the city's western edge. Brook Park, the Cuyahoga County suburb bordering Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, reflects the communities the company serves: established neighborhoods of single-family homes, longtime owners downsizing after decades in one house, and families relocating for work. Armbruster's Brook Park movers handle local moves with a flat travel fee instead of billing for drive time, and local moves include full-value coverage at no extra cost.How to Choose a Moving Company in ClevelandThe same habits that earned those awards are a useful checklist for anyone comparing quotes in Northeast Ohio.Check licensing first. Movers crossing state lines must be registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and display a USDOT number. Household goods carriers moving within Ohio are regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. You can look up both registrations online in a few minutes.Ask for a binding estimate. A binding estimate locks in the price for the listed items and services, so the final bill cannot climb on moving day unless you add to the job. Armbruster offers binding estimates and transparent pricing with no hidden fees.Find out who is actually carrying your things. Many low-cost operators fill crews with day laborers hired the morning of the move. Every Armbruster team member is a trained employee, never a day-labor contractor, and each job has one dedicated move coordinator instead of a rotating call center.Local, Long-Distance and Senior Moving Services Under One RoofOver 25 years, the company's range of Cleveland moving services has grown well beyond loading a truck. Local and long-distance moving remain the core, supported by full- or partial packing services. The company handles senior moving as a specialty, helping with downsizing, coordinating with retirement and assisted living communities, and carefully handling medical equipment.Storage is another advantage. Armbruster operates a 65,000-square-foot warehouse with controlled access and 24-hour security, which matters when a closing date slips or a new home is not ready. For businesses, the company handles office relocations, server moves, and logistics and warehousing.What Customers Say About ArmbrusterAwards are one signal. Reviews are another, and they're often more candid. Armbruster holds a 4.8-star rating across more than 300 Google reviews, and reviewers keep returning to the same points: crews that arrive on time, furniture that shows up without a scratch, and staff who explain what will happen before it happens."Their communication was perfect," one customer, Tamika, wrote. Another, Beth, said she collected quotes from several companies and found Armbruster's to be the best. Many reviewers say they would hire the company again, which matters most in a referral-driven business. For families looking for trusted movers in Cleveland, that pattern of feedback is often more persuasive than any trophy.A Family Business That Invests Close to HomeThe company has been part of the Move For Hunger network since 2012, collecting unopened food that customers would otherwise throw away during a move and delivering it to local food banks."We truly believe in community," Gus Armbruster, the company's business development manager, said in a 2022 interview with Move For Hunger.As the company enters its next 25 years, the formula has not changed much: hire and train its own people, price jobs honestly, keep one coordinator accountable for each move and let customers judge the results.About Armbruster Moving & StorageArmbruster Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company and Mayflower agent headquartered at 2800 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. Since 2001, the company has provided local, long-distance, senior, commercial and international moving, along with packing, storage and logistics services, to customers throughout Greater Cleveland, including Brook Park. Armbruster is a five-time recipient of Mayflower's President's Quality Award and a BBB-accredited business. For a free quote, call (330) 220-6400 or visit armbrustermoving.

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Armbruster Moving & Storage

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Armbruster Moving & Storage Marks 25 Years as One of Cleveland's Most-Awarded Family Moving Companies News Provided By Rotate Digital October 13, 2026, 00:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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