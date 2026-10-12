Armbruster Moving & Storage, A Cleveland Moving Company, Fights Hunger And Supports Alzheimer's Research

Armbruster Moving & Storage Logo

Armbruster Moving & Storage team at the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Medina County, Ohio

Armbruster Moving & Storage staff walking to support Alzheimer's research near Brunswick, Ohio

The Brunswick-based Cleveland moving company turns moving days into meals through Move For Hunger and supports the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Medina County.

OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Armbruster Moving & Storage, a family-owned Cleveland moving company and Mayflower agent, has spent more than a decade turning ordinary moving days into something useful for its neighbors. Since 2012, its crews have collected unopened food that customers would otherwise throw away and delivered it to local food banks through the nonprofit Move For Hunger. This fall, the company also fielded a team in the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Medina County, a cause closely tied to the senior families it moves every week.Neither effort is a one-off publicity event. Both grow out of the company's day-to-day work.A Brunswick Moving Company With Cleveland-Wide ReachThe company is headquartered on Center Road in Brunswick, the largest city in Medina County, just south of Cleveland. From there, Armbruster's movers in Brunswick, Ohio, handle local moves across Medina County and throughout Cleveland and its suburbs.The Food That Gets Left Behind When People MoveAnyone who has packed up a kitchen knows the problem. Canned soup, boxed pasta, cereal and jars of peanut butter are heavy to move and cheap to replace, so a lot of it goes in the trash. Multiply that by the millions of American households that move each year and the waste adds up quickly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the country's food supply is never eaten.Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, whose family runs a moving company in New Jersey, to put that food to use. The idea is simple: movers already visit thousands of homes and already have trucks. Customers set aside unopened, non-perishable food, the crew loads it with everything else, and the company delivers it to a local food bank.How Armbruster's Movers Turn Pantries Into MealsArmbruster joined the Move For Hunger network in 2012. By 2022, the company had helped provide more than 18,700 meals to people in need. Customers pay nothing extra, and the process adds only minutes to a move."Move For Hunger aligns with our beliefs and allows us to directly utilize our assets," Gus Armbruster, the company's business development manager, said in a 2022 interview with the nonprofit. "We truly believe in community."The company also wears the cause on its equipment. In 2022, Armbruster completed its first Move For Hunger truck wrap, part of a broader partnership between Mayflower and the nonprofit.Pulling a Moving Truck for 53,000 MealsThat same summer, Armbruster helped host a truck pull at the Great Lakes Relocation Conference on Cleveland's Flats East Bank, together with the Greater Lakes Relocation Council and Move For Hunger. Teams of about ten people grabbed a rope and dragged a moving truck 100 feet to the finish line. The event raised more than 53,000 meals.The Cleveland Police Department's Fourth District team won in just under 15 seconds. Armbruster's own crew finished third at 16.2 seconds, a respectable showing for people who usually move trucks with an engine.Why Hunger Relief Matters in Northeast OhioThe need is real and close to home. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank served more than 404,000 people in fiscal year 2025 across Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. More than 80,000 received help for the first time, and the Food Bank estimates that about one in six people in its service area faces food insecurity. Every food drive, including the one that happens quietly in a customer's kitchen on moving day, helps close that gap.Alzheimer's and the Senior Moves Behind the CauseArmbruster's second cause comes from a different part of its work. The company offers dedicated senior moving services in Cleveland and the surrounding suburbs, helping older adults downsize, coordinating with retirement and assisted living communities, and handling medical equipment with care. Some of those moves are prompted by a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia.The disease's scale in Ohio is significant. According to the Alzheimer's Association's 2025 figures, 236,200 Ohioans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, about 11.3 percent of that age group. Around 452,000 Ohio residents serve as unpaid caregivers.For a person living with dementia, a move to memory care or a family member's home can be disorienting. Caregivers and care professionals commonly recommend a few steps that ease the transition:Bring familiar furniture, photos and bedding, and arrange the new room to resemble the old one.Schedule the move during the person's best time of day, often the morning.Set up the bedroom first so there is a calm, recognizable space to rest in.Keep meal and medication routines as close to normal as possible.A moving crew that understands these needs works at a different pace, explains each step and treats belongings as the memories they often are.Walking to End Alzheimer's in Medina CountyOn September 19, 2026, a team registered as Armbruster Moving & Storage/Mayflower joined the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Buckeye Woods Park in Medina, a few miles from the company's Brunswick headquarters. The Alzheimer's Association describes the Walk as the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research.For a family business that helps seniors leave homes they have lived in for decades, the walk is a natural extension of that work.What Families Can Do Before Their Next MoveThere are easy ways to take part. Before moving day, set aside unopened, unexpired food and ask the crew whether they can donate it. If you are planning a move for a parent with dementia, ask potential movers about their experience with senior relocations and assisted living facilities. Reading reviews helps too. Armbruster's 4.8-star Google rating across more than 300 reviews is one reason so many families consider it one of the trusted moving companies in Cleveland, Ohio.About Armbruster Moving & StorageArmbruster Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company and Mayflower agent headquartered at 2800 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. Since 2001, the company has provided local, long-distance, senior and commercial moving, along with packing, storage and logistics services, to customers throughout Greater Cleveland. It has been a Move For Hunger partner since 2012 and has received Mayflower's President's Quality Award five times. For a free quote, call (330) 220-6400 or visit armbrustermoving.

Gus Armbruster

Armbruster Moving & Storage

+ +1 (330) 220-6400

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Armbruster Moving & Storage, a Cleveland Moving Company, Fights Hunger and Supports Alzheimer's Research News Provided By Rotate Digital October 13, 2026, 00:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.