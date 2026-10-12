Andrew Fountain

Professor of Geography and Geology, Portland State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am interested in understanding the basic physical laws that control processes on the Earth's surface. Although a wide variety of topics interest me, my focus is on ice, particularly glacier ice. My background in the subject started with ice crystals in the atmosphere, became grounded in lake ice, switched to sea ice, and then I found a job in glaciers. I've remained there ever since. My research is devoted to the problem of water and glaciers, and the variation of glaciers with climate.

–present Professor of Geography and Geology, Portland State University

Experience