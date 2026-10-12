Dr Fiorella Ramirez Esquivel works primarily on arthropods including ants, bees, wasps and spiders. She uses a range of imaging techniques to study the anatomy and movements of very small animals. She is particularly interested in how animals sense the world around them and how shape and size influences how animals move through the world.

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