Emma Elliott Smith

I am an isotopic ecologist. I integrate paleontology, archaeology, and ecology through analytical techniques that come from geochemistry (stable isotope analysis). I'm fascinated by the lessons we can learn from studying the dynamics of animal communities and ecosystems in the past, and I integrate these lessons into modern environmental science and ​conservation efforts.

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