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Emma Elliott Smith

Emma Elliott Smith


Date: 2026-10-12 08:09:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Associate in Anthropology, National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution
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I am an isotopic ecologist. I integrate paleontology, archaeology, and ecology through analytical techniques that come from geochemistry (stable isotope analysis). I'm fascinated by the lessons we can learn from studying the dynamics of animal communities and ecosystems in the past, and I integrate these lessons into modern environmental science and ​conservation efforts.

Experience
  • –present Research Associate in Anthropology, National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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