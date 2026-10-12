Politics With Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg Plans To Keep Speaking Out

Josh Frydenberg has told The Conversation he will keep speaking out on the need for stronger economic reform, including raising the goods and service tax (GST) – despite his proposal being shot down by Liberal leader Angus Taylor.

Frydenberg said Taylor's immediate rejection of lifting the GST would not put him off bringing it up again:“I'm not troubled by that, and it's not like it's unexpected either.”

Frydenberg, who is the party's former deputy leader and federal treasurer, was speaking to The Conversation's politics podcast to mark Tuesday's release of his new memoir, A Grateful Son.

Frydenberg is open about the fact he's still deciding whether he will make a political comeback. In both his book and in this podcast, Frydenberg offers a sweeping blueprint for the Liberal Party's revival in the face of crumbling voter support.

But Frydenberg insisted his announcement about whether he'll try to recapture his former seat of Kooyong, lost to teal independent Monique Ryan in 2022, will come next year.

Yet this book could also prove be counterproductive, in pushing a program too radical for today's political times that will frighten many in the parliamentary Liberal party.

Some Liberals are frustrated and angry at the distraction the book will cause, given the heightened speculation about Frydenberg's future will intensify over the months, potentially undermining Taylor. Coincidentally, the timing of its release comes just as the government is under pressure over measures hitting small business, from card surcharges to trusts. The government has delightedly seized on it.

Right now, Frydenberg is the man standing on the 10-metre diving board: torn between taking the leap to rejoin politics, keeping alive his prime ministerial dream – or stepping back for good, avoiding the high risk and family sacrifice involved in a comeback.

On why we need more 'honest conversations'

In A Grateful Son, Frydenberg writes:

Liberal leader Angus Taylor has said he would welcome back Frydenberg, if he were to contest a seat at the next federal election – but then unequivocally rejected his former colleague's idea of raising the GST, saying:

Asked about that immediate rejection, Frydenberg responded:

Frydenberg said Australia needed to have more“honest conversations” about how to improve the economy and fund government services:

Warning against chasing One Nation to the right

Frydenberg has another strong message for Taylor, who at the weekend told the Conservative Political Action Conference:“the Coalition is once again conviction-led and unashamedly on the right”.

Frydenberg told The Conversation:

He warns the Liberals against“chasing” One Nation, even though he doesn't see One Nation's support falling anytime soon.

Weighing up a return to 'the hard grind'

Frydenberg said his mother had joked she would like to send Monique Ryan a thank you letter, because losing his seat to Ryan had“offered me over the last four years an opportunity that I wouldn't have had if I'd remained in politics”.