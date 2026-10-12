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NATO Does Not See Imminent Threat Of Conflict

NATO Does Not See Imminent Threat Of Conflict


Date: 2026-10-12 08:08:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich told the Warsaw Security Conference on Monday that he does not believe that conflict is "imminent or inevitable," but assured European allies that if attacked, NATO is ready to fight "tonight."

Grynkewich outlined NATO's military strategy, noting that the alliance is not seeking to impose a strategic defeat on its potential adversary, but rather to "stop any attack in its tracks." He stressed NATO's defensive nature, adding that the "burden of escalation would rest squarely upon the aggressor" in any conflict. However, he also insisted that the alliance is ready to "match any enemy move up the escalation ladder."

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