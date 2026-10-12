Zelensky Holds Supreme Commander-In-Chief's Staff Meeting: Ukraine's Front-Line Positions Strongest In Long Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the statement in his evening address.

"I thank all units, all our brigades that fully carry out their combat missions and use their weapons as effectively as possible. Ukraine's frontline positions remain strong, and this year they are the strongest they have been in a long time. Even though the Russians outnumber us by a factor of six to eight in some areas of the front, we are still achieving the results Ukraine needs," Zelensky said.

He stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued active defence and were gradually pushing Russian occupying forces back. According to the president, Russian losses had increased in recent months.

Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region

"In the Dobropillia area alone, the Russians are losing around 200 troops killed every day. They also have many badly wounded. We are stopping every enemy attempt to advance or infiltrate – we are doing everything to ensure that," the head of state said.

In his evening address, Zelensky specifically commended the soldiers of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade "Burevii," the 95th Air Assault Brigade, the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 104th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade, and the "Phoenix" border guard unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, stood at approximately 1,554,310 personnel as of October 12, 2026.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine