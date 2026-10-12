Russian Forces Strike Rescuers Again In Sloviansk While They Fight Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to the State Emergency Service, a woman was injured in a Russian strike on a residential area of the city, and 44 houses were damaged.

"Fires broke out at three locations. While firefighters were tackling the blazes, the enemy attacked them with a drone. A fire engine was damaged, but no personnel were injured," the agency reported.

It noted that despite the danger, all the fires were successfully extinguished.

Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 12, Russian forces struck a residential area of Sloviansk three times with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, injuring a woman.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine