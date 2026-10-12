Russian Forces Strike Rescuers Again In Sloviansk While They Fight Fire
According to the State Emergency Service, a woman was injured in a Russian strike on a residential area of the city, and 44 houses were damaged.
"Fires broke out at three locations. While firefighters were tackling the blazes, the enemy attacked them with a drone. A fire engine was damaged, but no personnel were injured," the agency reported.
It noted that despite the danger, all the fires were successfully extinguished.Read also: Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 12, Russian forces struck a residential area of Sloviansk three times with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, injuring a woman.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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