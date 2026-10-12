Zelensky: US Has Power And Means To Compel Russia To Agree To Real Energy Truce

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the statement in his evening address.

"We continue entirely constructive discussions with the U.S. President's team. Our negotiating team is in contact with them virtually every day. Everyone in America knows our position, and many support that very position – that everything must be fair. Ukraine is ready for an energy ceasefire, and we are the ones who have repeatedly proposed such a ceasefire. Russia must take its own steps toward 'silence.' Right now, there have been air raid alerts and strikes all day long, with 'shaheds' in the skies. The United States certainly has the strength and the capabilities to ensure 'silence' – real and reliable de-escalation. A real and reliable halt to Russia. There must be real progress toward this," Zelensky said.

He also noted that he had held numerous talks with European leaders that day, all of whom had reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. These included discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as participation in a security forum in Warsaw alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the prime ministers of Norway and Lithuania.

Zelensky holds supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting: Ukraine's front-line positions strongest in long time

"Everyone's positions are absolutely clear. Ukraine must be supported, and Russia must not be given a chance to break us – our country, our people, and therefore Europe as well. I thank all the leaders and all the nations for their support. Most importantly, there will be decisions, there will be packages that will help us – our defense, our protection," the head of state announced.

As previously reported, on October 11, US President Donald Trump stated that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine would supposedly take effect on Sunday.

President Zelensky said he had been unaware of such an agreement but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire if Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Following the US president's announcement, Zelensky stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received the relevant orders.