Death Toll Rises To Two After Strike On 25-Storey Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"Two people have been killed and seven others injured in the aftermath of Russia's evening attack on Kyiv," the statement said.

As of 21:00, the death of a 59-year-old woman had been confirmed. The body of another person was found in a car near the building.

At least seven people were injured. They sustained shrapnel wounds, bruises and cuts. A 17-year-old girl was among the injured.

Injury toll after Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment building rises to 23

"These are the consequences of a UAV crashing into the courtyard of a 25-storey apartment building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. Apartments on the fourth and fifth floors caught fire," the prosecutor's office reported.

The fire destroyed at least 12 cars and two motorcycles.

A pre-trial investigation into a war crime allegedly committed by Russian military personnel has been launched under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, pursuant to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier announced that a Russian drone had struck a high-rise apartment building in the Darnytskyi district. At that time, one person had been reported killed and 11 injured.

Photo: Kyiv Prosecutor's Office