Russian Forces Attack Rivne, Damage Reported
"The regional capital came under attack a few minutes ago. A non-residential building was damaged," Koval said.Read also: Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
As Ukrinform previously reported, three people were injured in one of Russia's attacks on the Rivne region on October 11.
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