Russian Forces Attack Rivne, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram.

"The regional capital came under attack a few minutes ago. A non-residential building was damaged," Koval said.

Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

As Ukrinform previously reported, three people were injured in one of Russia's attacks on the Rivne region on October 11.