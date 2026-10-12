Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Banderol Missiles, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the attack on Telegram.

"A strike has been recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district. We are clarifying the details," he said.

In a subsequent post, the mayor reported another strike in the district and added that, according to preliminary information, Russia had used 'Banderol'-type loitering munitions in both attacks.

Terekhov later reported a third strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

According to the mayor, people were injured in the attacks carried out with Russian 'Banderol' munitions in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district. The number of injured and their condition are still being clarified.

Air Assault Forces deny reports of Russian advance near sadky in Sumy region

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of October 12, a Russian attack drone struck a high-rise apartment building in Kharkiv, destroying floors seven through nine in one of the building's stairwells.

Twenty-three people were reported injured, including children.

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