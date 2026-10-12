Ukraine Budget Revenue Shortfall Reaches UAH 50 Bln - Marchenko
“Based on nine‐month data, the economy showed almost zero real GDP growth. Over January–September, the general fund of the state budget has already missed nearly UAH 50 billion in planned revenue, including UAH 32 billion in August and September,” Marchenko said.
He said total shortfalls in tax payments could reach about UAH 70 billion by year‐end. Factors include attacks on businesses, destroyed warehouses, blocked sea routes and weaker consumer confidence.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine has not yet closed USD 4B deficit
Marchenko added that inflation is accelerating amid rising costs and supply disruptions. Consumer prices rose 2.1% in September, while annual inflation quickened to 10%.
As reported, budget support from partners averaged USD 1.5 billion per month in 2026, while Ukraine had expected USD 4.5 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment