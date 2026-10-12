Ukraine Budget Revenue Shortfall Reaches UAH 50 Bln - Marchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said this during a government Q&A session in parliament, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Based on nine‐month data, the economy showed almost zero real GDP growth. Over January–September, the general fund of the state budget has already missed nearly UAH 50 billion in planned revenue, including UAH 32 billion in August and September,” Marchenko said.

He said total shortfalls in tax payments could reach about UAH 70 billion by year‐end. Factors include attacks on businesses, destroyed warehouses, blocked sea routes and weaker consumer confidence.

Zelensky: Ukraine has not yet closed USD 4B deficit

Marchenko added that inflation is accelerating amid rising costs and supply disruptions. Consumer prices rose 2.1% in September, while annual inflation quickened to 10%.

As reported, budget support from partners averaged USD 1.5 billion per month in 2026, while Ukraine had expected USD 4.5 billion.