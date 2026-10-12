Russian Mines Injure 1,739 Civilians, Including 178 Children, Since Start Of Full-Scale War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that among the victims are, in particular, 306 farmers, 256 unemployed people, 170 retirees, 166 critical infrastructure workers, 112 drivers, and 171 students.

Ukraine returns 2,665 children taken by Russia

The Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety, as the secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, collects, analyzes, verifies, and enters into the mine action information management system data on incidents involving mines and explosive remnants of war, as well as information on civilian casualties resulting from such incidents, which is received from regional military administrations, regional units of the State Emergency Service, and the National Police.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a unified procedure for planning humanitarian demining in Ukraine.