Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Mines Injure 1,739 Civilians, Including 178 Children, Since Start Of Full-Scale War

Russian Mines Injure 1,739 Civilians, Including 178 Children, Since Start Of Full-Scale War


Date: 2026-10-12 08:08:21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that among the victims are, in particular, 306 farmers, 256 unemployed people, 170 retirees, 166 critical infrastructure workers, 112 drivers, and 171 students.

Read also: Ukraine returns 2,665 children taken by Russia

The Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety, as the secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, collects, analyzes, verifies, and enters into the mine action information management system data on incidents involving mines and explosive remnants of war, as well as information on civilian casualties resulting from such incidents, which is received from regional military administrations, regional units of the State Emergency Service, and the National Police.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a unified procedure for planning humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

MENAFN12102026000193011044ID1111797574


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search