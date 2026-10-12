“Run For Heroes” Charity Run In Chicago Raises $10,000 For Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The organization Revived Soldiers Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The 1- and 5-kilometer races were organized by the older youth group of the local branch of the Ukrainian Youth Association. Representatives of the Revived Soldiers Ukraine foundation, led by President Iryna Vashchuk Ditsypio, as well as Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment and prosthetic care in the U.S., participated in the event.

Among them were Artem Borysenko of the 151st Separate Mechanized Brigade, Mykola Yukhymenko of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, and Serhii Yuriychuk of the 711th Separate Demining Brigade. Colonel Andrii Samoilenko, a surgeon at the Main Military Clinical Hospital in Kyiv, also took part in the event.

Two servicemen who had arrived in the U.S. for prosthetic fitting the day before the event also joined the run: Ihor Marych of the 39th Separate Marine Brigade and Serhii of the 102nd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. In particular, they met with the Ukrainian community in Chicago.

Also present at the event was Colonel Vitalii Haniuk of the Medical Service, an anesthesiologist at the Kyiv Military Hospital, who accompanied the wounded soldiers during their medical evacuation from Ukraine to the U.S.

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According to the organizers, the funds raised will go toward supporting severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers through the Revived Soldiers Ukraine foundation.

“Events like this are about more than just raising funds. For soldiers who are far from home and undergoing a long process of treatment and recovery in the U.S., it's also an opportunity to feel that a large Ukrainian community-one that remembers and supports them-is right by their side,” the organization noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, a charity run dedicated to Ukrainian defenders was hel in the Slovak capital, during which funds were raised to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Photo: Revived Soldiers Ukraine / Facebook