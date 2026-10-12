Jordan Welcomes UNESCO Resolution On Old City Of Jerusalem
Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali said that the resolution called on Israel, the occupying power, to halt all illegal unilateral measures in the Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls that threaten the area's exceptional cultural and historical value and endanger its heritage.
The resolution also declared such measures null and void, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
Majali also said that the resolution expressed regret over the Israeli occupation authorities' failure to comply with calls to halt ongoing excavations, tunnelling, works related to the cable car project and other illegal activities in East Jerusalem.
The ministry reiterated calls for Israel to cease all violations.
He added that the resolution reaffirmed Jordan's firm position on the Old City of Jerusalem and its Walls, including the Islamic and Christian holy sites, and the need to preserve the historic and legal status quo there.
The resolution also reaffirmed previous decisions adopted by the UNESCO Executive Board and the World Heritage Committee regarding Jerusalem.
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