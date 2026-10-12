Regent Attends Crown Prince Foundation's Tenth Anniversary Ceremony

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the Regent, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa, on Monday attended the Crown Prince Foundation's (CPF) celebration marking the tenth anniversary of its establishment.

The ceremony featured speeches by CPF Chairman Adey Salamin and Al Hussein Technical University (HTU) Chairman Basem Salfiti, during which they highlighted the achievements of the CPF and HTU since their establishment, in addition to outlining their future plans, according to a Royal Court statement.

The ceremony showcased a video presentation in which CPF programme participants reflected on their experiences, how the programmes honed their skills and expanded their career horizons, as well as the positive impact on their communities.

The Crown Prince honoured a number of CPF partners and supporters, in recognition of their contributions to the sustainability of the foundation's programmes and initiatives and support for its work. In particular, special recognition was given to supporters of the HTU Endowment, one of CPF's flagship initiatives.

The CPF is rooted in His Royal Highness' vision and belief in the potential of young people. Since its establishment, it has forged key partnerships across various sectors to empower youth across Jordan to learn, lead, drive meaningful change, and actively shape the future of society.

A number of senior officials and officers attended the ceremony.