Arab League Urges Investment In Early Warning Systems To Mitigate Natural Disasters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The League of Arab States emphasized on Monday the urgent need to strengthen regional cooperation to address escalating environmental risks and natural disasters across the Arab region, including earthquakes, floods, wildfires, sand and dust storms, heatwaves, drought, desertification, water scarcity, and sea-level rise. Addressing the Second Arab Forum on Early Warning Systems and Disaster Preparedness, hosted by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), the Arab League highlighted that investing in robust early warning systems is a vital necessity to protect lives, safeguard infrastructure, preserve developmental gains, and bolster community resilience.

The event gathered representatives from Arab member states, regional and UN agencies, international organizations, and experts in crisis management and disaster risk reduction.

The Arab League noted that upgrading regional disaster response capabilities requires generating accurate data, modernizing monitoring and forecasting tools, and streamlining information exchange between meteorological centers, civil defense authorities, and emergency response units. It further underscored the importance of ensuring that clear and timely emergency alerts reach remote communities and vulnerable populations.

//Petra// AF