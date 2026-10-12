Iraqi-French Expedition Uncovers 3 Archaeological Mounds In Dhi Qar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Archaeological and Heritage Inspection Department of Iraq's Dhi Qar Governorate announced on Monday the discovery of three new archaeological mounds and the ancient riverbed of the Euphrates River in southern Iraq.

In an official statement, the inspection authority disclosed that a joint Iraqi-French archaeological mission successfully uncovered the three sites alongside the historical Euphrates riverbed in the Al-Sulaibiyat region of Dhi Qar. Excavation teams also identified a structure believed to have served as an ancient ship anchorage or harbor.

The statement noted that recovered artifacts indicate continuous human settlement in the area spanning several millennia, from the sixth millennium BCE through the Early Dynastic Period, the Ur III Dynasty, the Old Babylonian and Kassite eras, and extending to the Neo-Babylonian period.

According to the authority, the uncovered artifacts and structural remains date back to chronological phases spanning approximately 6000 BCE to 500 BCE.\ //Petra// AF