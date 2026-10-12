AHU, Petra Tourism College Partner With Major Hotels To Enhance Practical Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU) and its Petra College of Tourism and Archaeology signed cooperation agreements on Monday with the Petra Hotel Owners Association and several leading regional hotels.

The agreements encompass Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel, Petra Marriott Hotel, Movenpick Resort Petra, and The Old Village Hotel & Resort, alongside the Petra Hotel Owners Association.

The partnerships aim to provide practical training opportunities for students across various hotel and tourism departments, bridging academic theory with industry requirements and enhancing professional skills. Additionally, the agreements cover capacity-building initiatives and specialized training courses for hotel personnel.

AHU President Atef Al-Kharabsheh stated that the agreements align with the university's strategy to expand private sector partnerships and bolster applied learning, ensuring graduates possess competitive workforce competencies.

For his part, Dean of the Petra College of Tourism and Archaeology Mansour Al-Shqiarat emphasized that the agreements mark a key step in enriching the practical component of the college's academic curricula, providing students with direct exposure to professional hospitality environments.

//Petra// AF