US Stocks End Mixed As Oil Advances Amid Middle East Concerns, Energy Risks
New York, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes closed mixed on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose to $93.31 per barrel.
Ongoing strikes targeting energy infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to weigh on diesel futures, while market sentiment remains cautious amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East.
At the close of Monday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish at 51,850 points.
Conversely, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 120 points to close at 27,245 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 index edged down about 4 points to settle at 7,807 points.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment