US Stocks End Mixed As Oil Advances Amid Middle East Concerns, Energy Risks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes closed mixed on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose to $93.31 per barrel.

Ongoing strikes targeting energy infrastructure in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to weigh on diesel futures, while market sentiment remains cautious amid geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

At the close of Monday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish at 51,850 points.

Conversely, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 120 points to close at 27,245 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 index edged down about 4 points to settle at 7,807 points.

//Petra// AF