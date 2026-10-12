Maoming Fire & Rescue Conducts Full-Scale Emergency Drill At Ming Shun PPE Factory

MENAFN - GetNews)For a PPE manufacturer, workplace safety should not stop at the products leaving the factory.

It also includes how the factory itself prepares for emergencies.

Recently, the Maoming Fire and Rescue authorities organized a full-scale firefighting and rescue drill at Guangdong Ming Shun Labour Protective Products Co., Ltd., simulating a fast-developing fire in a labor-intensive manufacturing facility.

The scenario was deliberately demanding: an electrical fault was assumed to have started a fire on the second-floor production area. The simulated fire then spread toward the third-floor workshop and fourth-floor office area, while multiple people were assumed trapped on the upper floors and rooftop.

The exercise tested far more than routine evacuation.

It brought together structural entry, interior fire attack, emergency evacuation equipment, multi-level rescue and drone-assisted casualty recovery-creating a realistic test of how emergency services would respond if normal access routes became compromised.

For an OEM welding PPE factory, this type of exercise matters because operational safety is also part of manufacturing reliability.

Why a Fire Drill Matters in a PPE Manufacturing Facility

Factories producing welding jackets, FR workwear, leather gloves and other protective equipment combine several characteristics that make emergency preparedness especially important.

They may include:



high employee density;

multiple production floors;

leather, fabric, packaging and other combustible materials;

electrical sewing and cutting equipment;

warehousing and finished-goods areas;

narrow or partially occupied production aisles; employees working across different floors and functions.

In a real fire, the problem is rarely limited to extinguishing flames.

The greater challenge may be determining where people are located, keeping escape routes usable, controlling smoke and heat, preventing vertical fire spread and rescuing anyone who cannot evacuate normally.

That is why practical emergency exercises are more valuable than relying only on written procedures.

The purpose is to test whether people, equipment, access routes and rescue methods can work together under pressure.

Five Rescue Operations Tested During the Exercise

The drill simulated an escalating factory fire and used several rescue methods for different access and casualty scenarios.

Forced Entry and Access

One of the first challenges in an industrial fire is gaining access to affected areas.

Firefighters conducted structural breaching and entry operations to create access routes where normal entrances could be restricted or unsafe.

For manufacturing facilities, this highlights an important operational issue: machinery, stored materials and security structures should never unintentionally prevent emergency access.

A factory may have fire doors and evacuation routes on paper, but their real value depends on whether they remain accessible during production.

2. Interior Fire Attack and Fire Control

Firefighters entered the simulated fire area to carry out interior suppression and control operations.

The objective was not simply to extinguish a visible fire.







Interior teams must consider:



fire location;



smoke movement;



heat conditions;



possible extension into adjoining floors;



trapped personnel;



available escape routes; structural conditions.

In a multi-story factory, preventing upward and lateral fire spread is especially important because production areas, offices and storage spaces may be vertically connected.

The exercise therefore tested the coordination between fire control and rescue-not each activity in isolation.

3. Rapid Deployment of an Emergency Rescue Air Cushion

The drill also included rapid deployment of an inflatable rescue cushion.

Such equipment can provide an emergency option where people at height cannot immediately use normal evacuation routes and other rescue methods are not yet available.

It is an emergency rescue measure rather than a substitute for safe evacuation infrastructure.

From a factory-management perspective, the broader lesson is clear:

Emergency planning needs more than one evacuation route and more than one rescue method.

If stairs or internal passages become inaccessible, alternative rescue options become critical.

4. Multi-Level Personnel Rescue

The simulated incident assumed that people were trapped at different elevations, including production areas, office areas and the rooftop.

Rescuers therefore conducted operations across multiple floors rather than treating the incident as a single-location fire.

This reflects one of the key difficulties in labor-intensive manufacturing facilities.

A fire can develop in one area while the evacuation problem exists somewhere else.

Effective rescue therefore requires rapid information about:







how many people are still inside;



their approximate locations;



which stairways remain usable;



where smoke or fire is spreading; which rescue method is suitable for each floor.

For factories with multiple production departments, accurate personnel accountability can significantly improve emergency decision-making.

5. Drone-Assisted Rescue

One of the most notable elements of the drill was the use of a heavy-lift unmanned aerial system as part of the rescue operation.

Public reporting on the Maoming exercise confirms that a heavy-lift rescue drone was used for casualty transport and emergency-material delivery.

Drone systems can offer another option when conventional access is difficult.

Depending on the emergency scenario, unmanned systems may support:







aerial observation;



locating trapped personnel;



delivery of emergency equipment;



communication support; casualty transfer.

This does not replace firefighters, ladders or conventional rescue systems.

Instead, it demonstrates how modern emergency response is increasingly combining people, established firefighting equipment and unmanned technology.

For a factory exercise, that makes the scenario closer to the complex rescue environment emergency teams may face in a real industrial incident.

A Factory Safety Drill Is Not a Marketing Certificate

For international PPE buyers, it is important to understand what an emergency exercise does-and does not-prove.

A firefighting drill is not a product certification.

It does not demonstrate that a welding jacket complies with EN ISO 11611, that a glove complies with EN 12477 or that a factory automatically satisfies every customer social-compliance requirement.

Its value is different.

It provides evidence that emergency preparedness is being treated as an operational subject rather than only as paperwork.

For OEM buyers auditing a manufacturing partner, useful questions include:



Are evacuation routes clearly managed?

Are production areas kept accessible for emergency response?

Can personnel be accounted for quickly?

Are employees familiar with evacuation procedures?

Can local emergency services access the factory efficiently?

Are different rescue scenarios considered? Are lessons from exercises converted into corrective actions?

These questions belong to a broader supplier-risk assessment alongside quality systems, production capacity, worker safety and business continuity.

What This Means for Manufacturing Resilience

International buyers often evaluate a PPE factory primarily through three questions:

Can it produce the required product?Can it maintain consistent quality?Can it deliver on time?

There is a fourth question that deserves equal attention:

How resilient is the manufacturing operation when something goes wrong?

A factory fire, major electrical failure or emergency evacuation can affect employees first-but it can also disrupt:



production schedules;

approved materials;

work-in-progress;

finished inventory;

shipment commitments; customer supply chains.

Emergency preparedness is therefore connected to supply-chain reliability.

It cannot eliminate operational risk, but structured preparation can improve the ability to respond, protect people and restore normal operations.

For welding PPE buyers, this is particularly relevant because suppliers frequently handle long-term OEM programs, customized materials, approved samples and seasonal production schedules.

A resilient factory protects more than its buildings.

It helps protect the continuity of its customers' programs.

Safety Begins Inside the Factory

Ming Shun manufactures welding protective products including leather welding jackets, FR workwear, welding gloves, aprons, sleeves and related PPE from its manufacturing base in Gaozhou, Maoming, Guangdong.

Our products are designed for people working around heat, sparks, spatter and other industrial hazards.

That creates a straightforward responsibility:

A company manufacturing safety products should also take the safety of its own workplace seriously.

The recent emergency-response exercise provided an opportunity to observe how a complex industrial rescue scenario could be handled across multiple floors and with different rescue methods.

For us, the value of such an exercise is not simply the event itself.

It is the questions that follow:

Where could emergency access be improved?

How quickly can personnel be accounted for?

Are routes kept clear during normal production?

Do employees understand what to do before professional rescue teams arrive?

Which parts of the emergency plan need further refinement?

Continuous improvement in factory safety follows the same principle as continuous improvement in manufacturing quality:

identify risk, test the system, find weaknesses and improve the process.

Building Safer PPE Manufacturing for Global OEM Partners

For international welding PPE distributors and private-label brands, manufacturing capability is about more than sewing machines, production lines and monthly output.

A reliable supplier also needs disciplined systems around:



workplace safety;

material control;

quality management;

worker training;

emergency preparedness; production continuity.

At Guangdong Ming Shun Labour Protective Products Co., Ltd., these systems support our broader manufacturing focus on leather welding protection, FR workwear and professional welding gloves.

As we continue developing our manufacturing operations, factory safety and emergency preparedness remain part of the same objective:

protect people, control operational risk and build a more reliable manufacturing platform for long-term OEM customers.

About Guangdong Ming Shun Labour Protective Products Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Ming Shun Labour Protective Products Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of welding safety products based in Gaozhou, Maoming, Guangdong, China. Our product range includes leather welding jackets, FR protective clothing, welding gloves, leather aprons, welding sleeves, spats and other professional welding PPE.

We support OEM and ODM development for industrial safety distributors and private-label brands, from material selection and sample development through bulk manufacturing and quality control.

About us

Guangdong Ming Shun Labour Protective Products Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as“Mingshun”) is located in Pukang Industrial Park, Gaozhou City, Maoming, Guangdong Province, China. Formerly known as Gaozhou Mingshun Labor Protection Products Co., Ltd., the company has remained dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) since its establishment.