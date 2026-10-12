Gold Mines, Palm Oil And Sewage On The Shores Of Africa's Largest Lake: Journalists From Three Countries Document What Is Happening To Lake Victoria

MENAFN - GetNews)"“If we are not taking pollution seriously, or we are not taking climate change seriously, somehow, in the next millennium, Lake Victoria will be dead,” says Peter Mireri of Friends of Lake Victoria in Ziwa Victoria (Part 2), streaming now on The Green Channel."Ziwa Victoria (Part 2): Tainting the Shores, the third episode of Giving Nature a Voice, is streaming on environmental documentary streaming platform The Green Channel

VANCOUVER, B.C. - October 12, 2026 - The Green Channel has released the third episode of Giving Nature a Voice, its documentary series produced by filmmakers in East Africa. Ziwa Victoria (Part 2): Tainting the Shores looks at what is happening along the shoreline of Lake Victoria, and at what could still be done to save it.

Lake Victoria is Africa's largest lake, shared by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. A 2023 research overview in the Journal of Great Lakes Research estimated that more than 42 million people rely on it as their main source of food, work and drinking water.

The episode documents what is reaching the lake from its shores. Indigenous rainforests have been replaced with palm oil plantations. Artisanal gold mines leach mercury. Pesticides are used without control, and sewage flows into the water. According to the film, all of these contribute to oxygen depletion in the lake and to the spread of water hyacinth, which is choking it.

“If we are not taking pollution seriously, or we are not taking climate change seriously, somehow, in the next millennium, Lake Victoria will be dead,” says Peter Mireri of Friends of Lake Victoria in the film.

The film hears from the people living with these changes, including palm oil farmer Joseph Kibelu, gold miners Simon Nuru and Joram Mwakatika, fisherman Davies Ojijo and cotton farmer Agnes Kimoga, alongside environmentalists, water specialists and scientists from around the lake. Fisheries scientist Anthony Munyanho of Uganda's National Fisheries Resources Research Institute says people around the lake once followed the rules that protect it and now often defy them, and that the lake's future depends on which of those habits wins.“I don't want to be a pessimist, I'm a scientist,” he says.“I'm building that on what I'm seeing.”

The film also looks at possible solutions to save the lake.

“Lake Victoria is shared by three countries, and so is this film,” said Scott Renyard, founder of The Green Channel.“Journalists from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda went to the shoreline and asked the people who live there what is happening to their lake. That is the kind of investigative documentary we want on our platform that not only alerts the public about a pressing ecological problem, but also decision makers who can take the necessary steps to help solve it.”

Ziwa Victoria (Part 2) was directed, written, produced and shot by Benj Binks, with journalists Amanda Fisher, Simon Achola (Kenya), Emmah Omuke (Kenya), Mnaku Mbani (Tanzania) and Edward Bindhe (Uganda). Andrew Tkach of the Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications is an executive producer. The music is by AIC (T) Makongoro and Vijana Choir, Mwanza. The episode runs 25 minutes and follows Ziwa Victoria (Part 1): Searching for Fish, and Water to Dust, the series' first episode about Lake Turkana.

Giving Nature a Voice is streaming now on The Green Channel, the environmental documentary streaming platform.

About The Green Channel

The Green Channel is a Canadian environmental documentary streaming platform with a growing library of exclusive films and series: thegreenchannel