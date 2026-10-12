KTGY Earns 9 Honors At 2026 Great American Living Awards, Recognizing Excellence In Residential Design

MENAFN - GetNews)"Aire at Westchester Foster in Midlothian, Virginia (Photo credit: HHHunt Homes)"

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 12, 2026 - KTGY, a great places to work national design firm specializing in architecture, interior design, branded environments and urban design, announced today that the firm has received nine honors in the 2026 Great American Living Awards (GALA) program, including eight top awards and one Award of Merit.

For more than five decades, the GALA program has recognized leading residential design, sales and marketing achievements throughout the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market. Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, the Washington Metropolitan Sales and Marketing Council, and the Maryland Building Industry Association, the 2026 awards celebrate KTGY's continued commitment to thoughtful, innovative design across detached homes, attached communities and multifamily housing.

KTGY received the following GALA awards:

- Best Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on Lots Under 7,000 Sq. Ft.), $600,000 - $699,999 | The Preston at Greenleigh | Middle River, Maryland | Lennar | KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on Lots Under 7,000 Sq. Ft.), $700,000 - $849,999 | The Arden at Sadler Square | Glen Allen, Virginia | Miller & Smith Homes| KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, Under $400,000 | The Amber at Cascades at Embrey Mill | Stafford, Virginia | Brookfield Residential | KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $400,000 - $499,999 | The Scarlett at Cascades at Embrey Mill | Stafford, Virginia | Brookfield Residential | KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $600,000 - $699,999 | Aire at Westchester Foster | Midlothian, Virginia | HHHunt | KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $1,000,000 - $1,399,999 | The Lyra at Polaris Square | North Bethesda, Maryland | Tri Pointe Homes | KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, $1,400,000+ | The Carina at Polaris Square | North Bethesda, Maryland | Tri Pointe Homes | KTGY

- Best Design and Architecture, Multi-Family New Construction, High-Rise | Vermeer | Washintgon, D.C. | Toll Brothers Apartment Living | KTGY

The Award of Merit winners include:

- Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership, Over $1,400,000 | Girdan Woodbury Chevy Chase Crossing | Chevy Chase, Maryland | Toll Brothers | KTGY

The GALA Ceremony was held on October 7th at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia. For more information about the awards, visit

About KTGY

Design lives at KTGY. Founded in 1991, KTGY is an award-winning firm of architects, designers and planners that realize new possibilities through inspired design. Everything we do, from architecture and interior design to branded environments and urban design, is based on a people-centric storytelling and design process that creates memorable experiences nationwide. Guided by our mission to bring innovative design to all people and places, we partner with our clients to envision spaces that make a positive impact on people and their communities. Visit