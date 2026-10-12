MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of two pest control professionals standing alongside a branded service truck inside a large industrial facility, showcasing the reliable wildlife and pest control solutions provided by Executive Pest Solutions, a top choice for a professional pigeon removal service."Executive Pest Control reports rising pigeon removal service demand across Coolidge, AZ, and has added dead rodent removal capacity as spring nesting season drives calls throughout Pinal County.

COOLIDGE, AZ - October 12, 2026 - Spring nesting activity across Pinal County has pushed pigeon removal service requests higher throughout the Coolidge area, with rooftops, solar arrays, and commercial signage drawing flocks that return to the same roosting points year after year. Executive Pest Solutions, a locally owned and family operated company serving Arizona homes and businesses since 2012, has expanded dead rodent removal capacity alongside established bird work to address the follow on problems that accompany heavy roosting.

The two services connect more often than many property owners expect. Accumulated nesting material and droppings create conditions that attract rodents, and a carcass left inside an attic or wall cavity generates odor and insect activity that no amount of surface cleaning resolves.

Spring Roosting Patterns Concentrate Flocks on Coolidge Structures

Pigeons select ledges, parapets, and sheltered overhangs that offer protection from sun and predators, which describes a large share of commercial and residential architecture across central Arizona. Once a flock establishes a roost, droppings and nesting debris accumulate quickly on the surfaces below.

Spring intensifies the pattern because breeding activity increases, and birds that would otherwise move between sites settle into a single location. Property owners across Coolidge, Casa Grande, Florence, and Eloy report the heaviest buildup during this window.

Executive Pest Solutions handles pigeon removal service work across a footprint that reaches well past the Coolidge city limits. Coverage extends through San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, Arizona City, Toltec, Randolph, Adamsville, Blackwater, Valley Farms, Hidden Valley, and the ranch and estate communities surrounding the area.

Solar Arrays Create Sheltered Nesting Cavities Above Arizona Rooftops

Rooftop solar installations leave a gap between the panel and the roof deck, and that space offers shade, wind protection, and limited access for predators. Pigeons treat it as ideal nesting territory, often within weeks of installation.

The resulting damage runs beyond appearance. Nesting material blocks airflow beneath panels, droppings corrode mounting hardware and roofing material, and wiring becomes a target for both birds and the rodents that follow.

Executive Pest Solutions offers solar panel screening and cleaning alongside pigeon removal service work, which closes the gap at the perimeter rather than clearing nests repeatedly. The company also performs power washing to address contaminated surfaces after a roost is cleared.

Dead Rodent Removal Addresses the Problem Bird Activity Leaves Behind

Rodent populations climb in locations where food debris, nesting material, and sheltered cavities already exist, and an established pigeon roost supplies all three. Attic spaces, soffits, and wall voids become entry targets for roof rats and mice moving through the same access points birds use.

When a rodent dies inside a structure, the carcass releases odor that travels through ductwork and wall cavities for weeks. Dead rodent removal requires locating the source, extracting it, and treating the surrounding area, since blow flies and dermestid beetles colonize remains and spread from the original site.

Requests for dead rodent removal tend to rise in the same months that pigeon removal service calls climb, which prompted Executive Pest Solutions to add capacity for both. Handling the two together shortens the gap between detection and resolution.

Exclusion Methods Separate Temporary Relief From Lasting Results

Clearing a roost without sealing the structure produces a short reprieve. Pigeons demonstrate strong site fidelity and return to familiar locations, often within days of a cleanup, which makes removal alone an incomplete answer.

Executive Pest Solutions specializes in exclusion, meaning the physical prevention of entry rather than treatment after the fact. Netting, spikes, screening, and sealed entry points keep birds and rodents off the structure permanently when installed correctly.

The same principle governs dead rodent removal work. Extracting a carcass solves the immediate issue, while sealing the entry route determines whether the next one arrives.

Health and Structural Risks Drive Commercial Property Decisions

Pigeon droppings carry pathogens including those associated with histoplasmosis and cryptococcosis, and accumulated guano holds moisture against roofing and masonry. Businesses operating under health inspection requirements face additional exposure when roosting occurs near entries, patios, or ventilation intakes.

Restaurants, warehouses, medical offices, and retail centers across Pinal County schedule pigeon removal service on a preventive basis for that reason. Signage, HVAC platforms, and loading dock canopies rank among the most common roosting locations in commercial settings.

Executive Pest Solutions performs commercial pigeon control as a distinct service line, with inspection preceding any recommendation. Dead rodent removal frequently accompanies that work in buildings where roosting has continued for multiple seasons.

Inspection Process Shapes the Scope of Each Property Assessment

Every structure presents a different combination of roost locations, entry points, and contamination levels, and a plan built without inspection tends to miss the access route that matters most. Technicians evaluate roofline conditions, attic access, solar installations, and surrounding vegetation before any service begins.

That assessment determines whether a property needs exclusion hardware, sanitation, dead rodent removal, or a combination across multiple visits. Options are explained before work starts, which allows property owners to weigh scope against budget.

Quote requests move through an online form, and scheduling follows the inspection. Pigeon removal service timelines vary with structure height, roost size, and the extent of rodent activity found during the walkthrough.

About Executive Pest Solutions

Executive Pest Solutions is a locally owned, family operated pest control company serving Arizona homes and businesses since 2012. Services include pigeon control, commercial pigeon control, bird control, rodent control, dead rodent removal, bee and wasp removal, woodpecker control, gopher control, bat exclusion, scorpion exclusion, snake exclusion, termite control, general pest treatments, power washing, solar panel cleaning, and solar panel screening.

The company operates from 1302 W Industrial Dr Suite 6, Coolidge, AZ 85128, and can be reached at (520) 728-5799. Business hours run Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.