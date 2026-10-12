Do I Have To Empty My Drawers For Movers? Up N Go Moving Addresses Rising Event Moving Services Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image featuring stacked cardboard moving boxes and a person hanging artwork on a wall alongside company contact information, highlighting the professional logistics and event moving services offered by Up and Go Moving, LLC."Up N Go Moving addresses whether drawers must be emptied before relocation day as demand for event moving services and heavy equipment movers climbs across New York City.

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - October 12, 2026, A routine preparation question has become a recurring point of discussion across the New York City relocation market this season. Do I Have to Empty My Drawers for Movers ranks among the most common inquiries fielded ahead of residential bookings, and Up N Go Moving has published guidance addressing the furniture damage, coverage, and safety considerations behind the answer.

The question carries practical consequences in a market defined by prewar walkups, narrow stairwells, and loading restrictions that leave little margin for error. Up N Go Moving reports the same preparation question surfacing across commercial bookings, particularly from clients scheduling event moving services and from venues requesting heavy equipment movers for large format installations.

Short Answer Favors Empty Drawers in Nearly Every Scenario

The direct response is yes. Dresser drawers should be emptied ahead of a scheduled move, because loaded furniture introduces risk to the piece, the contents, and the crew handling the carry.

A dresser packed with clothing, books, or household items becomes heavier and less predictable to lift. The added mass concentrates stress on joints and drawer slides never engineered to bear weight while a piece is tilted or carried up a staircase.

Movement during transit compounds the exposure. Drawers can slide open when a truck crosses uneven pavement, sending contents across the cargo area and allowing hardware to strike surrounding furniture.

Coverage Terms Treat Loose Contents Differently From Packed Cartons

Insurance language presents a consideration that often goes unexamined until a claim is already filed. Moving coverage generally extends to furniture and to properly packed boxes, while loose belongings left inside a dresser typically sit outside those terms.

The reasoning aligns with how claims are assessed after delivery. Items concealed inside closed drawers cannot be padded, inventoried, or secured by a crew, which makes damage attribution difficult to establish fairly.

Liability exposure runs in more than one direction. Overloaded furniture raises the chance of injury during a lift along with the chance of contact damage to walls, railings, and floors across the carry path.

Event Moving Services Operate Under Timelines That Punish Poor Preparation

Venue work compresses every stage of a move into a narrow window. Event moving services typically run against load in and load out schedules set by a venue rather than by the client, which leaves no room to repack furniture that arrives loaded.

Up N Go Moving positions event moving services for galas, trade shows, productions, and seasonal installations across the boroughs. Staging furniture, display casework, and storage units all travel more predictably when interiors are cleared before the truck arrives.

The same preparation standard applies to realtor staging and film production work. Crews scheduling event moving services rely on accurate weight estimates to assign equipment, and a dresser carrying unlisted contents throws those calculations off before any piece leaves the curb.

Heavy Equipment Movers Apply Separate Methods for Dense Loads

Not every piece in a move can be reduced to a manageable weight. Heavy equipment movers handle safes, commercial kitchen units, fitness machines, pianos, and industrial fixtures using rigging, dollies, and crane service rather than conventional two person carries.

That distinction matters for furniture preparation. A loaded dresser can cross the threshold where standard handling no longer applies, which means heavy equipment movers may need to be assigned to a piece that would have required nothing unusual had the drawers been cleared.

Up N Go Moving maintains crane moving capability alongside heavy equipment movers for installations that cannot travel through a stairwell or elevator. Accurate inventory detail ahead of the booking determines which method gets scheduled, and unlisted drawer contents remove that accuracy.

Advance notice resolves most of this. Antique dressers, custom built storage, and oversized casegoods warrant a conversation with a coordinator before move day, since handling methods differ from standard casegoods.

Preparation Steps and Packing Alternatives Reduce Damage Risk

Guidance from the company recommends beginning drawer preparation roughly a week ahead rather than on the morning of the move. The interval allows for sorting contents, setting aside items that do not need to travel, and tightening loose hardware before a crew arrives.

Cleaning empty drawers removes dust and debris capable of scratching interior surfaces in transit. Securing them afterward calls for painter's tape or moving straps, since duct tape can leave residue on a finished surface.

Packing alternatives carry contents more reliably than the furniture itself. Clear bins stack cleanly in a truck, wardrobe boxes handle hanging garments without creasing, and compression bags reduce the volume of bedding and bulky knitwear.

Policy does allow narrow exceptions. Light clothing is permitted in place by some companies on short local moves, though even soft contents add unanticipated weight and can still allow a drawer to travel open, which makes confirming policy ahead of time the safer path. The full breakdown appears in the company resource Do I Have to Empty My Drawers for Mover.

About Up N Go Moving

Up N Go Moving is a licensed and insured moving company serving New York City and surrounding regions, with more than 15 years of operating history and a stated 4.9 Google rating. Coverage reaches Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and New Jersey, along with long distance routes to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Offerings include residential and apartment relocation, commercial and office moving, event moving services, crane work supported by heavy equipment movers, piano and fine art transport, restaurant equipment handling, white glove service, storage, full packing, and custom wooden crating. The company operates from 47-00 Northern Blvd #2, Long Island City, NY 11101, and can be reached at (212) 744-6683.