Syngas Market Size To Reach 552.65 Million Metric Normal Cubic Meters Per Hour By 2031, Driven By Methanol Demand And Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production

MENAFN - GetNews)"Syngas Market Trends"A new report from Mordor Intelligence on the“Syngas Market Size” provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, key growth factors, and upcoming opportunities.

Hyderabad, October 12, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence. The global syngas market is forecast to reach 552.65 million metric normal cubic meters per hour by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.29%. demand for methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, and synthetic natural gas is supporting market expansion. Natural gas remained the leading feedstock in 2025, while Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest regional share. Growing investment in steam reforming, gasification, carbon capture, and synthetic aviation fuels is creating additional opportunities for the Syngas industry.

Key Trends Shaping the Syngas Market

Growing demand from methanol production: Methanol accounted for 34.60% of syngas application volume in 2025. Its use in formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methanol-to-olefins production continues to support demand from the chemical industry.

Natural gas remains the leading feedstock: Natural gas held 69.10% of the Syngas market share in 2025. Existing steam reforming infrastructure and its role in blue hydrogen production support continued investment in this segment.

Steam reforming gains investment attention: Although gasification accounted for 54.40% of market revenue in 2025, steam reforming is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.71% through 2031, supported by hydrogen production and carbon capture integration.

Syngas Market Segmentation



By feedstock: Coal, natural gas, and other feedstocks, including petroleum coke and renewable or waste-derived materials.

By technology: Steam reforming and gasification.

By gasifier type: Fixed bed, fluidized bed, and entrained flow.

By application: Methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, liquid fuels, synthetic natural gas, direct reduced iron, electricity, and other applications. By geography: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Japan Region Details Followed by TOC:

Asia-Pacific Leads the Syngas Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 59.02% of global syngas demand in 2025 and is projected to register the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 13.57% through 2031. The region benefits from established coal-chemical infrastructure, expanding petrochemical production, and rising demand for fertilizer inputs and industrial fuels.

China remains a key contributor because of its extensive coal gasification capacity and growing methanol-to-olefins industry. Large chemical complexes require reliable syngas supplies to support downstream production and improve integration across industrial operations.

Key Players in the Syngas Industry



Air Liquide

Linde plc

Shell plc

Topsoe A/S

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

KBR Inc.

Sasol

Technip Energies N.V.

Thyssenkrupp

MAIRE S.p.A.

AHT Syngas Technology N.V.

John Wood Group PLC POSCO

Syngas Market Outlook Through 2031

As the industry expands, gasification, steam reforming, and carbon capture integration will remain central to production strategies. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is forecast to reach 552.65 million metric normal cubic meters per hour by 2031, reflecting the growing role of syngas in industrial chemicals, fuels, and energy supply chains.

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