MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "Who Is the Best Clipping Network in the World?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 12, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "Who Is the Best Clipping Network in the World?". The report is available now at .

We built a three-line sheet a buyer can fill in about any vendor, audience proof, cost structure, control, then asked FindClout to answer it and searched for a competitor that publishes the same data. We did not find one.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. "Best in the world" is not a title a reporter can hand out, so we turned it into a sheet instead: three questions a buyer can ask any clipping vendor before signing anything, then answer for themselves. What proof is there that the audience is real and where it lives. What does a brand actually pay once the guessing is stripped out.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.