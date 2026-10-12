Pigeon Pea Market Size To Reach $9.50 Billion By 2031, Driven By Plant-Based Proteins Demand & East African Exports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Pigeon Pea Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the pigeon pea market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, October 12, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the pigeon pea market size is projected to expand from $7.80 billion in 2026 to $9.50 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.02% between 2026 and 2031. The market continues to expand as agricultural commodity traders, commercial dal millers, and food ingredient processors respond to rising worldwide consumption of nutrient-rich pulses and plant-based protein alternatives. Growing consumer demand for high-protein dietary staples, supportive government price support mechanisms in South Asia, and the steady expansion of drought-resilient legume cultivation across Sub-Saharan Africa continue to support demand across wholesale trade, primary processing, and retail grocery channels worldwide.

The pigeon pea market growth is also influenced by changing international trade policies and evolving buyer expectations regarding crop traceability and grading standards. Agricultural processors are investing in automated optical sorting systems, modern pulse dehusking plants, and protein fractionation facilities. These developments are helping businesses respond to stricter phytosanitary rules and export quality grades while minimizing post-harvest grain losses and maintaining seed viability. Together, these factors continue to strengthen the integrated pigeon pea market forecast across developed and emerging agricultural markets.

Pigeon Pea Market Trends

Expansion of Plant-Based Protein Isolates and Dairy Alternatives Drives Value Addition

One of the leading pigeon pea market trends is the industrial utilization of pigeon pea flour and protein isolates beyond traditional split-pulse (dal) culinary dishes. Food ingredient manufacturers in North America and Asia-Pacific are increasingly evaluating pigeon pea isolates as functional, non-allergenic complements to yellow pea and chickpea proteins in meat analogues, baked snacks, and plant-based dairy formulations. Protein extraction investments in markets such as Canada and Malaysia are opening high-value processing pathways that diversify farm-gate demand away from baseline domestic cooking channels. This movement toward value-added pulse processing continues to support the pigeon pea industry.

East African Acreage Gains Commercial Export Momentum

While South Asia accounts for the predominant share within the pigeon pea market share, East African producers are recording the quickest production expansion. Favorable agro-climatic conditions and expanding contract-farming programs across Tanzania, Mozambique, Kenya, and Malawi are lifting regional harvest volumes, with African output advancing at a higher annual rate than Asian production. These nations act as primary counter-seasonal suppliers to import-dependent Asian markets, helping international commodity aggregators balance seasonal supply deficits during local crop shortfalls.

Digital Spot-Auction Platforms and Farm-Gate Price Discovery Enhance Liquidity

Another important pigeon pea market trend is the deployment of digital spot-market platforms and commodity exchange auctions. Digital trading networks, such as Tanzania's HortiMarket and regional warehouse receipt systems, streamline physical crop bidding, eliminate intermediary margins, and provide real-time price transparency directly to smallholder farmers. Higher farm-gate realization encourages smallholder farmers to invest in certified seeds and soil inputs, reinforcing consistent planting cycles. These digital market mechanisms help stabilize supply flows across primary trade corridors.

Policy-Backed Minimum Support Prices and Bilateral Trade Pacts Anchor South Asian Imports

Government policy frameworks continue to play a central role in the pigeon pea market growth. State-backed procurement programs, such as India's Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanisms, establish firm floor prices for domestic farmers while encouraging domestic buffer stocking. Simultaneously, multi-year government-to-government bilateral import pacts with African producers ensure continuous tariff-free trade access to fulfill structural deficits in major consuming hubs. These bilateral supply arrangements mitigate market volatility and secure commercial volume flows.

Asia-Pacific Retains Volumetric Dominance While Africa Leads Growth Pace

Regional production and consumption dynamics continue to influence the pigeon pea market forecast. The Asia-Pacific region commands the largest regional market share, driven by deep-rooted dietary traditions in India, large-scale domestic dal milling capacity, and high per capita pulse consumption. Meanwhile, Africa represents the fastest-growing market, propelled by expanding smallholder acreage, rising commercial farming investments, and growing export sales to South Asia. Evolving cross-continental agricultural trade flows continue to create new opportunities for producers expanding their regional presence.

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Pigeon Pea Market Segmentation

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Report Analytics Scope



Production Analysis (Volume)

Consumption Analysis (Value and Volume)

Export Analysis (Value and Volume)

Import Analysis (Value and Volume)

Wholesale Price Trend Analysis and Forecast List of Key Players

Competitive Landscape of the Pigeon Pea Industry

The pigeon pea industry exhibits a fragmented structure, with multinational agricultural commodity traders, regional pulse processors, cooperative grain aggregators, and commercial dal millers competing across sourcing reach, warehousing infrastructure, and wholesale distribution links. Leading market participants are strengthening their market presence by establishing direct procurement centers in primary African and Asian growing belts, upgrading mechanical destoning and polishing equipment, and securing multi-year supply contracts with packaged food brands.

Post-harvest quality assurance and bulk shipping logistics continue to be critical areas of differentiation as trading houses invest in hermetic grain storage bags and climate-controlled silos to protect stored pulses from pulse beetle (bruchid) infestations. Businesses are also refining distribution partnerships with national retail food brands, regional wholesale mandis, and institutional food programs to ensure steady volume movement. These initiatives are helping companies protect their pigeon pea market share while maintaining quality consistency across international distribution networks.

Regional expansion also remains an important business strategy. Leading commodity merchants continue to build strategic commercial alliances with localized farming cooperatives, expand port-adjacent cleaning facilities along East African coastlines, and optimize container shipping routes to mitigate maritime freight surcharges. As global commercial demand for nutritious, drought-hardy legumes continues to rise, the pigeon pea market forecast remains supported by ongoing investments in high-yielding seed varieties, mechanized processing facilities, and international agricultural trade partnerships.

Conclusion

The pigeon pea market forecast remains positive as consumers and food processors worldwide continue prioritizing affordable, nutrient-dense plant proteins that support nutritional security and sustainable crop rotations. Agricultural aggregators and processing firms are responding by expanding value-added protein fractioning lines, improving post-harvest grain handling, and adopting digital auction platforms that balance farmer returns with commercial supply predictability. These developments are expected to support continued demand across multiple wholesale, retail, and industrial food ingredient channels.

Strategic trade management and supply chain resilience are becoming increasingly vital as businesses adapt to volatile shipping surcharges and changing governmental import policies. At the same time, specialized seed enhancement initiatives and expanded commercial milling operations are helping companies enhance overall product grade quality while supporting long-term commercial goals. These structural developments continue to guide modern pigeon pea market trends.

Regional opportunities also remain strong. Asia-Pacific provides a robust, high-volume consumption baseline, while Africa offers attractive growth pathways as expanded acreage and improved agricultural productivity accelerate export potential. This shift is expected to create new commercial avenues for agricultural enterprises expanding their operational footprint in developing markets.

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