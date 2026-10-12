Freight Forwarding Market To Hit USD 776.04 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Freight Forwarding Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the freight forwarding market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 12, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: the freight forwarding market size is expected to grow from USD 572.25 billion in 2025 to USD 602.58 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 776.04 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.19% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by increasing international trade, expanding manufacturing networks, rising e-commerce shipments, and the need for coordinated movement of goods across multiple transportation modes. Freight forwarders continue to support shippers by arranging transportation, documentation, customs processes, warehousing, and related logistics activities across complex supply chains.

The freight forwarding industry is also responding to changing sourcing patterns and growing demand for flexible logistics arrangements. Businesses are seeking forwarding partners that can manage different shipment sizes, transportation modes, and destination markets while maintaining dependable delivery schedules. These requirements are strengthening demand across ocean, road, air, rail, and multimodal forwarding services.

Key Freight Forwarding Market Growth Drivers

Growth of multimodal and intermodal freight services

Shippers increasingly require transportation solutions that combine different modes according to cargo characteristics, destination requirements, and delivery priorities. Multimodal and intermodal forwarding allows businesses to coordinate ocean, road, rail, and air movements within broader supply chains. This approach can support smoother cargo transfers and provide greater flexibility when individual transportation routes face capacity or congestion constraints.

The expansion of cross-border manufacturing and distribution networks is also creating demand for forwarding services that can coordinate shipments across several countries. Forwarders with capabilities spanning multiple transportation modes can support businesses as they manage increasingly distributed sourcing and distribution operations.

Expansion of digital-first forwarding platforms

Digital-first and online forwarding platforms are gaining attention as shippers look for simpler ways to arrange transportation and manage shipment information. Online platforms can bring booking, shipment tracking, documentation, and communication into more centralized workflows. This supports greater visibility for businesses managing frequent or geographically dispersed shipments.

Traditional asset-light forwarders and hybrid asset-enabled forwarders remain important parts of the market. However, digital capabilities are becoming increasingly relevant as customers expect faster communication and easier access to shipment information. Forwarders are therefore focusing on digital service capabilities alongside established freight management expertise.

Asia-Pacific strengthens its forwarding position

Asia-Pacific generated 36.49% of forwarding revenue in 2025 and is expected to record a 7.80% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, making it the fastest-growing regional market. China remains the largest single origin, while Vietnam, India, and Indonesia are attracting increasing investment as companies diversify manufacturing and sourcing activities under China-plus-one strategies.

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to support regional consolidation through efficient ports and established trade finance ecosystems. Japan and South Korea maintain strong forwarding demand linked to high-value electronics and automotive components. Australia contributes through bulk commodity shipments and increasing e-commerce imports.

Supply chain diversification supports North American demand

North America remains an important import-focused destination for freight forwarding services. Port congestion and labor shortages can increase handling costs, encouraging shippers to consider Gulf and East Coast gateways as alternatives. Cross-border rail activity through Mexico is also gaining importance as manufacturing networks become more closely connected across North America.

Canada's forwarding flows are supported by energy and automotive trade, while Mexico continues to benefit from nearshoring activity. The relocation of parts of electronics and automotive production from Asia toward North America is creating additional requirements for cross-border transportation, customs coordination, and freight management.

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Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by mode of transport, enterprise size, forwarder model, and end-user industry. By mode of transport, ocean freight forwarding remains an important part of international cargo movement, with services divided between full container load and less-than-container load shipments. Road forwarding includes full truck load and less-than-truck load services, while air and rail forwarding address different requirements related to delivery schedules, cargo characteristics, and geographic reach.

The market also includes multimodal and intermodal forwarding services, which coordinate transportation across multiple modes.

By enterprise size, the market covers:

Small and medium enterprises

Large enterprises

By forwarder model, the market includes traditional asset-light forwarders, digital-first or online platforms, and hybrid asset-enabled forwarders. These models serve different shipper requirements based on service integration, digital capabilities, transportation coordination, and operational resources.

By end-user industry, demand comes from a broad range of sectors, including:

Industrial and manufacturing

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Oil, gas and energy

Food and beverages

Automotive

Chemicals

Other end-users

This broad customer base allows forwarding services to support diverse cargo categories and supply chain structures across international and domestic markets.

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Freight Forwarding Market Share and Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment includes global logistics providers and freight forwarding specialists serving shippers across major trade corridors. Key players compete through geographic coverage, transportation coordination, customer service, digital shipment management, and the ability to handle complex international logistics requirements.

Companies with broad networks can support customers across multiple regions and transportation modes, while specialized providers can focus on particular industries, routes, or shipment requirements. The presence of traditional forwarding companies alongside digital-first platforms and hybrid operators gives shippers a wider range of service models.

Freight Forwarding Market Forecast

The freight forwarding market trends reflect continuing changes in global sourcing, manufacturing distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and cross-border trade. Demand for coordinated transportation services is expected to remain supported by businesses seeking reliable movement of goods across increasingly complex supply chains.

As companies diversify suppliers and production locations, freight forwarders are expected to remain important in coordinating international shipments, documentation, customs processes, and transportation activities. The combination of established forwarding networks, digital service capabilities, and multimodal solutions is likely to shape competitive positioning across the market.

Conclusion

The market is positioned for continued growth as international trade and geographically distributed supply chains create ongoing demand for freight coordination services. Ocean, road, air, rail, and multimodal forwarding each address different logistics requirements, while enterprise size and forwarder models create varied service needs across customer groups.

Mordor Intelligence provides market analysis covering market size, competitive dynamics, segmentation, and regional developments to help stakeholders understand the direction of the freight forwarding sector. Continued diversification of manufacturing networks, stronger e-commerce activity, and changing trade routes are expected to remain important considerations for companies operating across the global forwarding landscape.

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