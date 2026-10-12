Roanoke Car Accident Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. Explains Liability In Head-On Collision Claims

ROANOKE, VA - October 12, 2026 - Head-on collisions on Roanoke roads concentrate the force of two vehicles into a single point of impact, producing some of the most severe injuries seen in Virginia crash claims. Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC ( ) has released guidance explaining how fault is established, what Virginia law requires of injured motorists, and what a claim can realistically recover after this type of crash.

According to Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., most head-on collisions occur when a vehicle leaves its assigned travel lane on two-lane stretches of Route 220, interstate ramps along I-81, and busy corridors like Franklin Road. Common causes include distracted driving, improper passing on roads without clear sight distance, wrong-way driving, impaired driving, fatigue, and excessive speed on mountain curves. "A driver who drifts across the centerline on the valley roads has very little room to recover," Fishwick explains. "Closing speeds on undivided highways can exceed 100 miles per hour combined, which is why these impacts are so severe."

Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. notes that Virginia Code Section 46.2-802 requires vehicles to drive on the right half of the highway except when passing safely, which establishes a clear baseline for liability. The driver who leaves the proper travel lane is most often the responsible party, though outside factors such as another vehicle, a sudden tire failure, or a poorly marked construction detour can sometimes force an unintentional lane departure.

Establishing fault depends on physical evidence rather than statements alone. Fishwick points out that the investigating officer's crash report, independent witness accounts, event data recorder downloads, roadway marks, and crush patterns on both vehicles typically carry the most weight. Under Virginia Code Section 46.2-373, an officer must forward a written report to the Department of Motor Vehicles when investigating a crash involving injury, death, or apparent property damage of $3,000 or more. "Liability in a head-on case can turn on data that exists for only a few weeks," Fishwick emphasizes. "Road crews clear the scene, and vehicles are frequently repaired or sold for salvage before anyone downloads the recorded information."

Liability may extend beyond the two drivers. A defect in road design, a signal timing problem, or an unclear construction zone can contribute to a lane departure, though claims against the Commonwealth and its agencies involve strict notice requirements and immunity limits. When a commercial vehicle is involved, an employer may share responsibility if the at-fault driver was working within the scope of their employment, and commercial policies frequently carry higher limits than personal auto coverage.

Fishwick highlights that Virginia's contributory negligence rule can bar financial recovery entirely if a jury finds that an injured party's own negligence contributed to the collision. "The state does not reduce compensation by a percentage," he observes. "Even a small share of fault can defeat a claim, which is why early documentation showing exactly how the other vehicle entered the lane is so important." Casual statements made during an initial phone call, along with questions about speed, available reaction time, and headlight use, can all affect how an insurer evaluates a claim.

Head-on impacts often produce traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord and vertebral damage, chest and abdominal trauma, lower extremity fractures, and facial injuries. Attorney Fishwick advises that these injuries rarely resolve with a single hospital stay, frequently requiring months of physical therapy and, in some cases, future procedures such as hardware removal or joint replacement. He adds that evaluating a claim before treating physicians outline a long-term prognosis risks leaving future medical costs and lost earning capacity unaccounted for.

Deadlines are strict. Virginia Code Section 8.01-243 generally provides two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit, while wrongful death actions under Section 8.01-244 run two years from the date of death, and property damage claims extend to five years. Under Section 8.01-229, the limitation period for an injured child is paused until the child turns 18. Available compensation includes economic damages for medical treatment, future care, lost wages, and vehicle repair, as well as non-economic damages for pain, permanent impairment, and effects on family relationships. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage under Virginia Code Section 38.2-2206 often matters when the at-fault driver's limits fall short.

The firm represents injured people throughout Roanoke County, Franklin County, Botetourt County, Bedford County, Craig County, and Montgomery County, appearing in the state circuit courts and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. For those injured in a head-on crash, contacting an experienced Roanoke car accident lawyer promptly may help preserve time-sensitive evidence and protect a potential recovery.

About Fishwick & Associates PLC:

Fishwick & Associates PLC is a Roanoke-based law firm representing injured people and families throughout western Virginia. Founded by John P. Fishwick Jr., a Roanoke native, trial lawyer, and former United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, the firm handles liability investigations, secures vehicle data, and prepares claims for negotiation and trial. The office is located at 30 Franklin Rd SW, Suite 700, Roanoke, VA 24011. For a free consultation, call (540) 345-5890.

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