New Castle Rideshare Accident Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly Explains Liability And Insurance Issues In Uber And Lyft Crash Claims

NEW CASTLE, PA - October 12, 2026 - Individuals injured in Uber and Lyft crashes throughout Western Pennsylvania often face claims that are far more complicated than a standard car accident case, involving multiple insurance policies and questions about a driver's status within the rideshare app. New Castle rideshare accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) has released guidance addressing who can be held liable after a rideshare collision, how coverage periods work, and the deadlines that apply under Pennsylvania law.

According to New Castle rideshare accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, determining responsibility after a rideshare crash frequently depends on what the driver was doing at the moment of impact. "The key issue is usually whether the app was off, the driver was waiting for a request, a ride had been accepted, or a passenger was already in the vehicle," Kelly explains. "Each of those situations can trigger a different insurance policy, and more than one insurer may be involved in a single claim."

New Castle rideshare accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly notes that injured parties may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other losses. Alongside partner Joseph A. George, the firm investigates how each collision occurred, evaluates the available coverage, and works to recover the compensation available under Pennsylvania law for clients across Lawrence, Butler, Beaver, Mercer, and Allegheny counties.

Attorney Kelly emphasizes that Uber and Lyft coverage changes depending on the driver's status, which is divided into driving periods. When the app is on and the driver is waiting for a request but has not yet accepted one, lower liability limits typically apply, generally $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $100,000 per accident, and $25,000 in property damage. Once a ride has been accepted or a passenger is in the vehicle, primary commercial liability coverage of up to $1 million may become available.

Kelly points out that Pennsylvania is a choice no-fault state, meaning first-party medical benefits may pay certain medical costs first, regardless of who caused the crash. The ability to recover for pain and suffering may depend on whether the injured person selected full tort or limited tort coverage. When a rideshare driver is logged off the app, the company's coverage does not apply, and only the driver's personal auto policy controls the claim.

The New Castle rideshare accident law firm explains that Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry minimum coverage, including $15,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $30,000 per accident, $5,000 in property damage liability, and $5,000 in first-party medical benefits. "A coverage gap can arise when a personal auto policy excludes rideshare activity or when the available limits are simply too low for the injuries involved," Kelly observes. "In those situations, a victim's own uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage often becomes important."

Attorney George advises that the steps taken immediately after a crash can significantly affect a claim. Because rideshare cases depend heavily on documentation, he recommends that those involved preserve evidence at the scene, request a copy of the police report, and screenshot their Uber or Lyft trip details before the record changes, as that data helps confirm the driver's status at the time of the crash. He also stresses the importance of seeking medical attention promptly and speaking with a lawyer before giving recorded statements to other insurers or accepting a settlement.

The firm notes that rideshare collisions can produce a wide range of injuries, from whiplash and soft-tissue strains to fractures, herniated discs, traumatic brain injuries, internal injuries, and lasting emotional trauma. Depending on the severity of the harm, injured victims may pursue damages for medical expenses, lost wages, diminished earning capacity, pain and suffering, property damage, and loss of consortium. In cases involving especially reckless conduct, a court may also award punitive damages.

Kelly cautions that timing is critical. Under 42 Pa.C.S. Section 5524, most personal injury lawsuits in Pennsylvania must be filed within two years of the crash, and missing this deadline usually bars recovery through the courts regardless of how strong a case may be. Limited exceptions exist for narrow, fact-specific situations, such as certain claims involving minors, which is why the firm encourages injured parties to seek guidance well before the two-year mark.

For those injured in an Uber or Lyft crash, consulting a rideshare accident attorney early can help preserve important evidence, identify the responsible parties, and protect the right to compensation while a claim is still developing.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle, Pennsylvania-based law firm focused on personal injury matters, including car accidents, rideshare crashes, truck accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death claims. Led by partners Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, the firm represents injured clients throughout Lawrence County and the surrounding Western Pennsylvania region. The office is located at 315 N Mercer St, New Castle, PA 16101. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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