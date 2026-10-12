Waterbury Spinal Cord Injury Attorney Dan Petroskey Highlights Compensation Available After Catastrophic Car Accidents

WATERBURY, CT – October 12, 2026 – A spinal cord injury from a car accident can permanently change how a person moves, works, and lives, and Connecticut law may allow injured victims to pursue significant compensation when another driver's negligence caused the harm. Waterbury spinal cord injury attorney Dan Petroskey of DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ) is providing guidance on how these catastrophic injury claims are handled in Connecticut.

According to Waterbury spinal cord injury attorney Dan Petroskey, spinal injuries range from disc herniations and nerve damage to complete paralysis, and even an incomplete injury, where some function remains below the injury site, can cause lasting disability and significant financial hardship. "The full impact of a spinal injury often isn't clear right away, which is why early and thorough medical documentation matters so much," Petroskey explains.

Waterbury spinal cord injury attorney Dan Petroskey emphasizes that Connecticut's modified comparative negligence rule under General Statutes Section 52-572h allows a victim to recover damages as long as their assigned fault does not exceed 50 percent, with the total award reduced proportionally by that percentage. Connecticut also places no cap on non-economic damages in personal injury cases, meaning compensation for pain and suffering is not statutorily limited.

Attorney Petroskey adds that insurance carriers routinely argue that a spinal injury existed before the crash, making medical imaging and physician testimony essential to establishing the acute, traumatic nature of the harm. "Distinguishing a sudden traumatic injury from age-related degeneration is often the central issue in these cases," he notes.

The firm explains that research from the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center shows that lifetime treatment costs for severe spinal injuries, including tetraplegia and paraplegia, can reach into the millions of dollars depending on the severity of the injury and the victim's age.

Petroskey further advises that settling a claim before reaching maximum medical improvement, the point at which a physician determines a condition has stabilized, risks leaving significant future costs uncompensated. "These cases should never be resolved before the full scope of future care needs is understood," he says.

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. represents spinal cord injury victims throughout Waterbury and New Haven County on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless compensation is recovered.

Connecticut generally requires a personal injury lawsuit to be filed within two years under General Statutes Section 52-584. Individuals who suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident are encouraged to seek legal guidance early to help protect the full value of their claim.

About DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C.:

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Waterbury-based law firm focused on catastrophic personal injury claims, including spinal cord injuries arising from car accidents throughout New Haven County. Led by attorney Dan Petroskey, the firm has represented injured clients across Connecticut since 2004. For consultations, call (203) 756-7408.

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