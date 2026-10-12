Bronx LGBTQ Divorce Attorney Juan Luciano Addresses Common Questions About Same Gender Divorce In New York

BRONX, NY - October 12, 2026 - Divorces involving LGBTQ spouses proceed under the same New York statutes as any other divorce, yet questions about marriage dates, earlier partnerships, and parentage arise far more often in these cases. Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) addresses the issues that most frequently complicate them.

According to Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano, New York recognizes every valid same gender marriage, whether performed in the state or anywhere else it was legal at the time. Domestic Relations Law § 10-a, enacted through the Marriage Equality Act, gives same gender and opposite gender marriages identical legal status for divorce purposes. "Recognition itself is settled," Luciano says. "What is rarely settled is the date the law will treat as the beginning of the marriage."

Bronx LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano emphasizes that civil unions and domestic partnerships are treated differently. New York cannot grant a standard divorce where the parties were never legally married, although the Supreme Court may hear a separately pleaded action seeking dissolution of an out-of-state civil union. New York also recognizes common-law marriages validly formed in states that permit them, even though couples cannot create one within its borders, a rule that can assist spouses who lived in such a state before relocating. A marriage performed in another state or in a foreign country is treated the same as one performed in the Bronx, provided it was valid where it took place.

Attorney Luciano explains that property division follows New York's equitable distribution framework, under which courts divide marital property fairly rather than automatically dividing it equally. Property acquired during the marriage is generally marital, while property acquired beforehand is generally separate. That line can be difficult to draw when a couple purchased a home, opened joint accounts, or built a business together years before marriage became available to them. Part of the appreciation in separate property may be marital where the increase resulted from the other spouse's contributions during the marriage, but contributions made before the wedding generally do not convert premarital property into marital property. Deeds, account statements, mortgage records, and business records often determine how an asset is classified.

Maintenance raises a parallel timing problem. New York typically counts the date of civil marriage as the start of the marriage, which can shorten the official duration and reduce an award. In Mackoff v. Bluemke-Mackoff, the Appellate Division, Second Department held that the Marriage Equality Act applies retroactively to validate an otherwise legally solemnized religious ceremony performed before 2011, permitting the earlier date to be used for property division and maintenance calculations. "Cohabitation alone does not backdate a marriage," Luciano notes. "A ceremony that satisfied New York's requirements for solemnizing a marriage is a different question entirely."

Parentage is the third recurring issue. In Brooke S.B. v. Elizabeth A.C.C., 28 N.Y.3d 1 (2016), the Court of Appeals held that a partner who agreed to conceive and raise a child has standing to seek custody and visitation as a parent, overturning a 1991 rule to the contrary. The Child-Parent Security Act, effective February 15, 2021, provides procedures for establishing parentage in matters involving assisted reproduction and surrogacy, and courts may issue judgments of parentage documenting those rights. A second-parent adoption or judgment of parentage offers the most secure documentation, while a parent without either may still establish standing by proving the parties agreed to conceive and raise the child together. Custody determinations then turn on the child's circumstances, with courts required to remain neutral regarding a parent's orientation.

Prenuptial and postnuptial agreements are enforceable on the same terms as for any other couple. Under Domestic Relations Law § 236(B)(3), such an agreement must be in writing, signed by both parties, and acknowledged or proven with the formalities required for a deed to be recorded. "An agreement can control property division and maintenance in advance," Luciano advises. "It cannot conclusively determine custody or child support, which remain subject to New York law and the child's best interests."

Luciano points out that timelines vary widely. Divorce actions are filed in the Supreme Court, with Bronx matters heard in Bronx County Supreme Court. Uncontested cases generally move faster, though processing depends on the completeness of the filings and the court's workload. Contested matters take substantially longer because the court may need to resolve disputes over property, maintenance, or custody through discovery, motion practice, evaluations, and trial. Disputes over the marriage start date, tracing assets from a long pre-marriage relationship, or contested parentage can each extend the process considerably and may require additional evidence or expert input.

Resolving disputed issues by agreement often reduces both the timeline and the cost of a New York divorce, and mediation remains available in these matters. For spouses weighing their options, consulting a family law attorney early may clarify which of these issues actually apply to their circumstances before decisions become difficult to reverse.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Bronx-based law firm dedicated to divorce and family law, including property division, spousal maintenance, child custody, and parentage matters. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, a past President of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association who has practiced family law in New York since 2005, the firm represents clients throughout the Bronx and greater New York City. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336.

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