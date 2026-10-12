15-Year-Old Chinese Pianist Yidi Ding Performs At Chinese Consulate In New York, Connecting Young Musicians Through Music

MENAFN - GetNews)The Chinese Consulate General in New York hosted“Youth, Dialogue, Future,” a U.S.-China youth choral concert, on the evening of Oct. 8. More than 100 young musicians from the Guangdong Experimental High School Choir, the Young People's Chorus of New York City and the Lang Lang International Music Foundation gathered for an evening of artistic exchange and friendship.

Yidi Ding, a 15-year-old pianist of Chinese heritage, was invited to perform as a representative of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation's Young Scholars Program. He presented the Chinese piano classic“A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix,” introducing the audience to the distinctive sounds and character of traditional Chinese music.

Chinese Consul General Chen Li attended and delivered remarks. Other attendees included Francisco J. Núñez, founder and artistic director of the Young People's Chorus of New York City; Quan Hanyan, head of the Guangdong Experimental High School Education Group; Mary Keating, manager of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation's Young Scholars Program; and representatives of the Chinese and American music education communities.

“A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix” brings Chinese musical traditions to New York

At the concert, Ding performed“A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix,” a piano work adapted from a traditional folk melody by Chinese composer Wang Jianzhong.

Known for its distinctive Chinese musical character, varied tonal colors and expressive piano techniques, the piece evokes birdsong through the piano, capturing elements of traditional Chinese music.

Ding's performance combined lively rhythms, varied tonal shading and vivid musical imagery, bringing the work's Chinese cultural character to an international audience in New York.

Fellow Lang Lang International Music Foundation pianist Ryan Lu performed Liszt's Transcendental Étude No. 10 in F minor. Together, the two pianists presented contrasting musical traditions through Chinese and Western piano repertoire.

The Guangdong Experimental High School Choir and the Young People's Chorus of New York City also performed a selection of Chinese and American choral works. The concert concluded with young singers from both countries sharing the stage in a musical expression of friendship, understanding and hope for the future.

From Shanghai to the international stage

Born in Shanghai in August 2011, Ding began studying piano at 5. At 6, he gave a solo piano recital at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and released a piano album through China Record Corp.

In 2019, at 7, Ding was admitted to the Juilliard School's Pre-College Division. That same year, he was selected for the Lang Lang International Music Foundation's Young Scholars Program, receiving guidance and support from pianist Lang Lang.

At 11, Ding was named a Young Steinway Artist, becoming the youngest member of the international group at the time.

Over the years, Ding has won more than 20 first prizes in international piano competitions in the United States, Europe and China. He has also performed on numerous occasions at venues including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.

Ding is currently a 10th-grade student at Allendale Columbia School in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Eastman choir. He continues to balance his academic studies with his passion for piano performance and musical composition.

From piano performance to original composition

In addition to performing, Ding has increasingly devoted himself to classical composition.

In 2026, his original work, Piano Concerto No. 1,“Spring,” was released worldwide on digital music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, marking another step in his development as a composer.

Written during the COVID-19 pandemic, the concerto uses spring as a symbol of hope and renewal. It draws on the structure of the Western piano concerto while incorporating musical elements associated with traditional Chinese instruments, including the pipa, guzheng, erhu and hulusi.

By combining Eastern and Western musical languages, the work explores themes of life, hope and the future, reflecting Ding's interest in different cultural traditions.

His performance of“A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix” at the Chinese Consulate General in New York echoed the artistic exploration behind“Spring”: interpreting traditional Chinese music through the piano while incorporating Chinese musical elements into Western classical composition.

Photo caption: Yidi Ding with Chen Li, Chinese consul general in New York.

Music as a bridge for friendship and hope

According to local media reports, Chen recalled the more than 20 years of exchanges between the Guangdong Experimental High School Choir and the Young People's Chorus of New York City. He emphasized the importance of youth music exchanges in promoting mutual understanding and building lasting friendships.

The concert provided a shared stage for young Chinese and American musicians to demonstrate their artistic abilities and connect across cultural backgrounds.

For Ding, the performance offered both an opportunity to introduce a Chinese piano work to an international audience and another experience of cultural exchange in his musical education and development.

From his early appearances on international stages to his current pursuits in performance and composition, Ding continues to explore the meeting points between Eastern and Western music.

Music can cross linguistic and cultural boundaries. As more young musicians participate in international exchanges, it can continue to connect young people from different countries and encourage understanding and friendship.

About GOCAA

GOCAA is an organization dedicated to promoting music, arts education, and international cultural exchange. Through artistic performances, educational initiatives, and cultural collaboration, GOCAA seeks to support talented young musicians, encourage artistic development, and foster mutual understanding among people from diverse cultural backgrounds. The organization believes in the power of music and the arts to connect communities and inspire future generations.