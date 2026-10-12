CINCINNATI, OH - October 12, 2026 -

Financial and Estate Planning Experts to Address Critical Gaps in Retirement Plans

Financial Planning and Belle Legal will host a live Zoom webinar,“What Happens If Something Happens to Me?”, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. ET. The 45-minute lunch-hour event will bring together financial planning and estate planning professionals to help individuals approaching or in retirement better understand whether their financial and estate plans will work as intended.

The panel will feature Apryl Pope, CFP®, of Pope Financial Planning, along with estate planning attorneys Whitney Ellison, Esq. and J. Ellen Keller, Esq. of Belle Legal. Olivia Honerlaw will moderate the discussion.

Many individuals who have accumulated significant assets believe their families are protected because they have a will, a trust, or beneficiary designations on their retirement accounts. However, having these individual components in place does not necessarily mean they are coordinated. Gaps between estate documents, beneficiary designations, account ownership, and financial plans can create unexpected complications for families during an already difficult time.

The webinar will explore several important questions, including who actually receives assets after someone dies, whether a family may face probate, when a trust may be appropriate, what happens to inherited retirement accounts, and whether beneficiary designations, financial accounts, and estate documents are properly aligned.

Apryl Pope emphasized the importance of coordinating financial and estate planning strategies to help ensure that families are protected.

Apryl Shared:“I feel this topic is so important because I meet people all the time who did everything right. They saved, they invested, they signed the documents. Then we look closer and find a beneficiary form that was never updated or a trust that was never funded. Estate attorneys draft the plan, and financial planners make sure the accounts actually follow it. When those two sides work together, families are protected, and this webinar shows people what that looks like.”

Designed for individuals approaching or already in retirement, the webinar will focus on practical considerations that can help participants identify potential gaps in their own plans. The discussion will highlight the importance of ensuring that financial accounts and estate documents work together rather than functioning as separate pieces.

The event will be held live via Zoom on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. ET.

Registration: Register for the webinar

For individuals who have ever wondered,“If something happened to me tomorrow, would my financial and estate plans actually work the way I think they would?”, this webinar offers an opportunity to gain greater insight into the importance of coordinated planning.

About Pope Financial Planning

Pope Financial Planning provides financial planning guidance designed to help individuals and families make informed decisions about their financial futures and retirement.

About Belle Legal

Belle Legal provides estate planning and probate legal services. They focus on helping individuals and families establish strategies designed to protect their assets and carry out their wishes. In addition to these services, Belle Legal also offers family law and immigration services, operating in both Ohio and Kentucky.

About Apryl Pope

Apryl M. Pope, CFP®, CPFA®, CEPA®, is the founder and CEO of Pope Financial Planning, LLC, a Cincinnati-based firm that serves as a Personal CFO for successful professionals, pre-retirees, and retirees. Her team coordinates retirement, investment, tax, insurance, and estate planning so every piece of a client's financial life works together. Apryl is a three-time NAPA Top Women honoree (2021, 2022, 2025) and has been featured on ABC WCPO 9 and FOX 17. She also serves as a plan advisor for 401(k), 403(b), and SIMPLE IRA retirement plans. A former Peace Corps Volunteer and lifelong teacher, Apryl is known for making complex financial decisions clear and approachable. Outside the office, she is a boy mom of three, former rugby player and has summited Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Pope Financial Planning and Belle Legal are separate entities from LPL Financial. LPL Financial and its representatives do not provide legal or tax advice.