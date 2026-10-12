Topperssky Brings Animated Learning, AI-Powered Study Tools And Exam Preparation Together For Class 9 & 10 Students

MENAFN - GetNews)Class 10 courseToppersSky, a Jaipur-based online animated learning platform for Class 9 and Class 10 students, combines animated lessons, AI-powered study tools and exam-focused resources in one place. Developed by Netleon IT Solutions Private Limited, it supports CBSE, RBSE and other major state boards.

Jaipur, Rajasthan - October 12, 2026 - ToppersSky, an online animated learning platform for Class 9 and Class 10 students, is bringing learning, practice, revision and exam preparation together on one platform. Developed by Netleon IT Solutions Private Limited, ToppersSky uses animated lessons, AI-powered study tools and exam-focused resources to help students understand concepts, practise regularly and prepare for their examinations.

The platform supports Class 9 and Class 10 students following CBSE, RBSE and other major state boards, with learning resources available in Hindi and English. Its content covers subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi and English. For Class 10 students preparing for board examinations, ToppersSky also offers a completeClass 10 course with animated lessons, notes, practice questions, revision resources and exam-focused preparation, all available in one place.

According to figures displayed on the ToppersSky website, the platform has 700K+ app downloads, 500K+ students enrolled and more than 200 hours of video content.

Making Learning Easier Through Animation

One of the main features of ToppersSky is its 2D and 3D animated video lessons.

Many students find some academic concepts difficult to understand through textbooks alone. ToppersSky uses animation and visual explanations to make these topics easier to follow and understand. Students can learn at their own pace, revisit lessons when needed and use the videos as part of their regular study and revision routine.

The platform is designed to focus not only on completing chapters but also on helping students build a better understanding of important concepts.

Learning, Practice and Revision in One Place

Along with animated lessons, ToppersSky provides a range of resources for regular study and exam preparation.

These include:



Chapter-wise notes

Important questions

Chapter-wise MCQs

Revision videos

Mind maps

Educational podcasts

Answer-writing support Monthly Quizzes

Students can use MCQs and practice questions after completing a chapter to check their understanding and identify topics where they need more practice.

Mind maps provide a quick visual way to revise important concepts, while podcasts offer another way for students to revise topics through audio-based learning.

By bringing these resources together, ToppersSky aims to make the study process more organised and easier to manage.

AI-Powered Tools for Practice and Doubt Solving

ToppersSky also includes Q-Sky AI-powered learning tools designed to give students additional support during their preparation.

The tools can help students with practice-question generation and doubt-solving, allowing them to practise beyond their regular chapter exercises and explore concepts more interactively.

The combination of animated lessons and AI-assisted learning gives students different ways to learn, practise and revise according to their needs.

Monthly Quizzes to Encourage Regular Preparation

ToppersSky also conducts monthly academic quizzes under its “Toppers Ki Talash” initiative.

The quizzes give Class 9 and Class 10 students an opportunity to test their knowledge, revise important topics and participate in a competitive learning environment with students from different parts of India.

The quizzes cover subjects such as Science, Mathematics and Social Science. Eligible participants may also receive prizes according to the rules of each competition.

Supporting Class 10 Board Exam Preparation

For Class 10 students, ToppersSky provides resources focused on board examination preparation. Students can access revision videos, practice sets, important questions and answers, and answer-writing guidance to support their preparation.

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ToppersSky also offers pre-board examinations as part of its premium learning offerings. These examinations give students an opportunity to practise with exam-style questions, improve time management and become more familiar with the examination process before their final board examinations.

Support for CBSE and Major State Boards

ToppersSky is designed to support students from different education boards. The platform currently provides learning support for CBSE and major state boards including RBSE, HBSE, MPBSE and UPMSP, depending on the course and subject.

Learning resources are available in Hindi and English medium, allowing students to select courses and study materials according to their board, medium and academic requirements.

This approach allows ToppersSky to support students who may follow different curricula while providing them with board-focused learning resources.

Statement from ToppersSky

“Our focus with ToppersSky is to help students understand concepts clearly while making regular practice and revision a part of their learning routine. By combining animated lessons, AI-powered tools and exam-focused resources, we aim to make quality educational support more accessible to Class 9 and Class 10 students across different education boards.” - Pankaj Sharma, CEO, ToppersSky

About ToppersSky

ToppersSky is a Jaipur-based educational technology platform developed by Netleon IT Solutions Private Limited for Class 9 and Class 10 students.

The platform focuses on animated learning, concept clarity, regular practice and examination preparation through its website and mobile applications.

ToppersSky offers 2D and 3D animated video lessons, AI-powered study tools, chapter-wise practice, important notes, MCQs, mind maps, podcasts, monthly quizzes and board-exam preparation resources.

Download ToppersSky

Android: Download on Google Pla

iPhone & iPad: Download on the App Stor