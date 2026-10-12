Astrologer Devin A. Divine Is Taking Affordability To The Next Level

MENAFN - GetNews) After approximately 14 years of studying astrology and divination, independent astrologer Devin A. Divine is bringing years of practice online with detailed birth chart readings, accessible prices and a growing audience across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Threads.

UNITED STATES - October 12, 2026 - A detailed professional birth chart reading can easily cost hundreds of dollars. Astrologer Devin A. Divine is trying something different.

Known online as Devin A Divine and @DevinADivine, Divine has spent approximately 14 years studying astrology, tarot and the wider world of divination. Although his professional online reading business is relatively new, his experience studying natal charts, interpreting full birth charts and reading tarot began long before he started offering those services publicly through Fiverr.

His Fiverr profile currently maintains a 5.0 overall rating, with clients regularly praising the depth, accuracy and detail of his work.

“I understand why astrologers charge what they charge because reading an entire birth chart properly takes a lot of work,” Divine said.“But there are also people who genuinely want to understand their chart and simply cannot spend several hundred dollars on a reading. I wanted there to be another option.”

Divine currently offers three levels of personalized Western tropical birth chart readings. His $30 Basic reading includes a personalized PDF, generally 25 to 30 pages or more, delivered within seven days. The $45 Standard reading adds a recorded video interpretation, generally 25 to 45 minutes or longer, also delivered within seven days. His $90 Premium reading expands the written analysis with additional chart information and a 35 to 45 minute or longer recorded video reading, delivered within 14 days.

Divine also offers one $10 three-card tarot reading, including a personalized video and PDF, delivered within 24 hours.

And there may be more on the way. Rumor has it that Divine is preparing to add a new service focused specifically on a person's upcoming astrological transits, giving clients a closer look at planetary cycles approaching in their own chart and the timing of future periods, turning points and developing themes.

For Divine, affordability does not mean replacing personal interpretation with automated text. His natal readings examine planetary signs, houses, aspects, angular relationships and larger chart patterns, with particular attention paid to how those pieces interact.

That can mean discussing strengths. It can also mean going into considerably less comfortable territory. Divine has worked with charts in which the astrology corresponded with difficult childhood environments, being moved or taken abroad against one's wishes, major disruptions within the home, controlling family dynamics and formative experiences that left lasting emotional effects.

“I don't think you help somebody by pretending every placement is wonderful,” Divine said.“Sometimes something difficult is sitting right there in the chart. I would rather talk about it honestly and then look at what the rest of the chart says about how that person handles it.”

That willingness to discuss difficult material does not translate into a fatalistic style. Divine's readings leave room for choice, growth and changing circumstances, while his delivery tends to be conversational, energetic and occasionally humorous.

Astrology is by far the strongest part of Divine's practice, but it sits inside a broader interest in divination, spirituality and metaphysical systems. He has explored tarot and oracle cards, developed a particularly strong interest in numerology, studied astrocartography, and worked with ideas associated with the law of attraction/mirroring. His interests have also included soul retrieval and a big interest in working with minerals or "crystals."Outside astrology, Divine approaches these subjects as a student first rather than presenting himself as an authority on every practice he encounters. Astrology remains different. It is the subject he has returned to consistently for well over a decade.

That broader fascination with divination also explains the name Devin A. Divine.

“Well, that's actually where I got my name,” Divine said, laughing.“When I was younger, I used to play around in drag, and I created the name Devina Divine after getting teased in middle school and called 'Devina' for being so gay.”

“But as I got older, I realized that Divine couldn't have fit any more perfectly, because I developed this serious obsession with divination,” he said.“Pendulums, numerology, oracle cards, omens, weird eclectic forms of divination, you name it. This has been a special interest of mine for more than half of my life.”

His development as an astrologer has been described as largely autodidactic, shaped by years of independent study, chart comparison and an appetite for astrology education that rarely seems to shut off.

Among the astrologers and educators Divine credits as major influences are Alyssa Sharpe, Steve Judd, Jewel of Truth in Aspect Astrology, Lada Duncheva of AstroLada, Chris Brennan of The Astrology Podcast, Dr. Bairavee, The Sky Priestess, and Rick Levine.

“I grew up watching these people and could never consume enough of their content,” Divine said.“There was always another lecture, another chart interpretation, another technique or another perspective to look into. Astrology became something I just couldn't stop studying.”

That curiosity has also led to a smaller personal interest in birth-time rectification.

“The thing about advanced astrology is, you just can't get that truly deep interpretation without an exact birth time,” Divine said.

Rectification works backward from a person's biography, personality and major life events to determine which birth time best fits the chart. Divine does not offer it professionally, describing it instead as a special interest and ongoing astrological puzzle.

One memorable experiment involved spiritual teacher and author Teal Swan, whose work and biography Divine had followed closely. Before Swan's exact birth time was publicly confirmed, Divine independently attempted to rectify her chart and arrived at 7:42 a.m. Swan later publicly shared her exact birth information. The time was 7:42 a.m.

For Divine, experiences like that are part of what keeps astrology interesting. Changing a birth time can move house cusps, angles and planetary emphasis enough to produce a noticeably different picture. That same curiosity carries into his professional readings, where he focuses on how multiple chart factors work together.

Divine's astrology work has also increasingly moved into public education. Under @DevinADivine, he is building a growing audience on TikTok, where his following is approaching 2,000 people. His content includes astrology education and series covering the astrological houses, planets, individual natal placements and the way different parts of a birth chart combine in real life.

He also publishes astrology content on YouTube, maintains an Instagram presence and joins astrology discussions on Threads, exchanging observations about placements, transits and chart interpretation.

“There is always going to be free astrology content from me,” Divine said.“Somebody shouldn't need a ton of disposable income just to learn something meaningful about their birth chart. If they eventually want me to personally sit down with their chart, I still want that to be realistic for regular people.”

For someone who has spent years moving through astrology, tarot, numerology, crystals and other corners of the metaphysical world, astrology remains the main focus.

His goal remains simple: make serious astrology accessible without stripping away depth, nuance or personality.

About Devin A. Divine

Devin A. Divine is an independent astrologer, tarot reader, divination enthusiast and astrology content creator in the United States. He has studied astrology and related metaphysical subjects for approximately 14 years, with Western tropical natal astrology serving as the primary focus of his work.

Find Devin A. Divine Online

Fiverr: @devinadivine

TikTok: @DevinADivine

YouTube: @DevinADivine

Instagram: @DevinADivine

Threads: @DevinADivine